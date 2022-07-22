Sexism allegations overshadow Bayreuth Festival

The Bayreuth Festival was hoping to emerge from two tough pandemic years revived and renewed. Now, three days before the Wagner music festival begins, allegations of sexual harrasment have surfaced.

On Friday, Bavarian daily, the "Nordbayerischer Kurier," reported under the headline "Women groped at the Festspielhaus," about physical assaults on women, insults and sexist remarks.

The newspaper reports that even festival director, Katharina Wagner, confirmed via telephone that she had been touched on the breast. According to the Kurier, other female employees also reported being touched on the buttocks without their consent.

Colors onstage, assaults backstage? Accusations of sexism have been made against the Bayreuth Festival

Festival management 'very troubled' yet surprised

Bayreuth Festival spokesperson, Hubertus Herrmann, told the German Press Agency that the festival management is "very troubled and actually surprised, since no information is known internally about possible assaults."

He promised an immediate investigation and asked "anyone affected to contact the management directly," adding that "no insults or physical assaults will be tolerated."

The fact that women could also have sexist experiences at one of Europe's most important music festivals coincides with studies on sexism in everyday German life.

Almost half of all women (44%) experience sexism in everyday life. Around 41% of women who face sexism experience it in the workplace, while 46% experience sexism in public places, according to a 2018 study on sexism in everyday life commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth.

Many cases unreported

The authors of the study refer to a large number of unreported cases since many sexist incidents are now so commonplace — for example, the unsolicited sending of "dick pics", or photos of a man's sexual organ.

In addition, the study stated that men who work in high management positions at large corporations, or in professions, often reject sexism was a 'phantom' debate; or argue that men were discriminated against by women, not the other way around. If groping or assaulting women occurred, it was primarily by men from the "underclass," or "other cultural groups."

In 2020, a video titled 'Men's World' that showed the daily abuse women faced online in Germany, was broadcast live on prime time TV — and then went viral. Men were left shocked by what they saw, while women wondered whether it will change anything.

The Bayreuth Festival begins July 25. This year, more operas will be performed than ever before. Last year they were all about strong women.

The festival is a cultural institution in Germany and throughout Europe: It focuses on the work of German composer Richard Wagner, whose female companions did not always have it easy by his side. Today, his operas are performed in Bayreuth in ever newer productions.

Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer at the opening of the Bayreuth Festival 2021

Celebrities, including women, are often in attendance, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel — who will attend again this year with her husband, Joachim Sauer.

This article was originally written in German.