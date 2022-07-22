Bayreuth Festival 2022: More operas than ever

Those attending this year's Bayreuth Festival from July 25 to September 1 can look forward to five premieres. In the Festspielhaus on the "green hill" — a pilgrimage spot for Richard Wagner fans from all over the world — there will be more Wagner operas to watch than ever before.

The first is a new production of Wagner's romantic drama, "Tristan and Isolde." A revamped version of the opera cycle "The Ring of the Nibelung" is also eagerly awaited.

Last year saw a scaled-down schedule and audience in Bayreuth, but festival director Katharina Wagner is pleased to confirm a return to full capacity in 2022.

"COVID has unfortunately also led to a loss of audience, many houses are noticing this with a sharp drop in subscribers as well," she told the German Press Agency. "We are very happy to be virtually sold out."

Festival director, Katharina Wagner, has ambitious plans for 2022

Five premieres and three revivals

For the 16-hour cycle of the "Ring," which premiered in 1876, Richard Wagner had his festival hall built according to his own architectural ideas. Today, the building is internationally famous for its excellent acoustics.

In addition to "Tristan and Isolde" and the "Ring" series, the operas "Lohengrin" and "Tannhäuser" will be performed in addition to last year's "Flying Dutchman," conducted by Oksana Lyniv, the first female conductor at the Bayreuth Festival.

There will be eight different performances out of a total of only ten Wagner operas that the composer allowed to be performed at the Festspielhaus.

The Flying Dutchman with Asmik Grigorian is on the schedule again this year

COVID forces conductor swap

The fact that the COVID pandemic is not yet over has become painfully apparent in Bayreuth. Just a few days ago, the Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen, who had been rehearsing the "Ring" with the Festival Orchestra, had to back out due after contracting COVID.

Cornelius Meister, general music director of the Stuttgart State Opera, will now conduct the "Ring" in his place. He had actually been rehearsing "Tristan and Isolde" for this season with the Festival Orchestra; that will now be taken over by Markus Poschner, director of the Bruckner Orchestra in Linz.

"That's an emergency situation that you can't wish for," Meister told the German Press Agency. Fortunately, he has conducted the "Ring" many times before.

"That's why I already feel very comfortable and at home in the 'Ring' production," he said. Meister will then take over "Tristan und Isolde" in Bayreuth again in 2023.

The 'Ring' as a streaming family saga

The festival's latest take on Wagner's "Ring" cycle was supposed to be staged in 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID.

There was a foretaste last year at a multimedia "Ring" performance, which included a production of "The Valkyries" by Austrian action artist Hermann Nitsch. In an abstract stage design, he had colors splashed against white walls.

Hermann Nitsch staged 'The Valkyries' in 2021 in a riot of colors

The young, multi-award-winning Austrian director Valentin Schwarz compares the new four-part "Ring" cycle to a Netflix series: A sequence of several parts watched in quick succession.

German sagas form the basis for Wagner's "Ring." He designed his work as a great social drama, dealing with power, greed and intrigue in the pantheon and on earth.

"The Ring is a massive family epic in almost Greek format and is therefore made for a cinematic approach," Schwarz explains in the trailer for the fourth part of the series, namely "Götterdämmerung," or "Twilight of the Gods."

Bayreuth for all

There will also be a festival atmosphere at the outdoor theater. For the first time, there will be a surprise free program with musicians from the opera productions as part of a "Festival Open Air" on two evenings, which will not only be about Wagner.

Those wanting to know more about Richard Wagner's impact on popular culture can visit the special exhibition, showing at the Richard Wagner Museum, on how the composer has been appropriated to market everything from beer to heavy metal music.

Villa Wahnfried, the former home of the Wagner family is now a museum

For those new to Wagner, the museum has also recently begun offering special tours on performance days under the theme "Festival for Beginners."

"I had the feeling that more and more people were coming to Bayreuth for the first time, rather than for 30 or 40 years," museum director Sven Friedrich told DW. "I thought I'd just tell people about the festival idea and how a festival day works."

In the past, the museum director has often been asked which celebrities will be in attendance.

This year he can confirm that former chancellor Angela Merkel will be showing up. Current chancellor Olaf Scholz will not be attending the premiere of "Tristan und Isolde," but minister of state for culture Claudia Roth will.

Strong women take center stage at Bayreuth 2021 Wagner — with masks and distance After 32 festival days and 25 performances, the 2021 Bayreuth Festival came to an end on August 25 with a celebrated concert by the festival orchestra with Andris Nelsons conducting. Even though the COVID safety plan meant only 900 Wagner fans could attend instead of the usual 2,000, it still sent a positive signal to the world after the canceled 2020 festivities.

Strong women take center stage at Bayreuth 2021 Oksana Lyniv makes history One woman stood at the center of the 2021 festival: Oksana Lyniv. The Ukrainian was the first woman to conduct atop Green Hill, where Wagner's opera house stands. With assuredness and precision, Lyniv seamlessly overcame the troublesome acoustics. Her conducting of the year's premiere, "The Flying Dutchman," was enthusiastically applauded. She also earned praise from her musical colleagues.

Strong women take center stage at Bayreuth 2021 The redemptive voice of Asmik Grigorian Also praised was the Latvian soprano Asmik Grigorian (right, in yellow), who made her Bayreuth debut as Senta in "The Flying Dutchman." While the staging by Russian director Dmitri Tcherniakov controversially turned a tale of redemption into a small-town crime story, critics gushed that Grigorian's singing itself was a type of redemption.

Strong women take center stage at Bayreuth 2021 Katharina Wagner: Head of the Green Hills Recognition must also go to Katharina Wagner. The opera director and great-granddaughter of Richard Wagner has been leading the Bayreuth Festival since 2014. During the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the 43-year-old fell gravely ill and spent multiple months in a coma. It was only in October 2020 that she returned to work and put together an impressive program in a short amount of time.

Strong women take center stage at Bayreuth 2021 Ekaterina Gubanova — without a broken leg In 2019, in an early rehearsal for Wagner's "Tannhäuser" directed by Tobias Kratzer, mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova seriously injured her leg and had to miss her debut as Venus. It was a shock for the Russian singer — but also a warning sign: "I was simply doing too much, life was too fast." She finally got to her enjoy her belated Bayreuth debut as Venus, sexy costume and all, this year.

Strong women take center stage at Bayreuth 2021 Lise Davidsen: Bayreuth's hope The 34-year-old Norwegian singer is the festival's great hope — one could even say the hope of the whole Wagner world. She wowed audiences as Elisabeth in "Tannhäuser," and her role as Sieglinde in next year's new Ring production is eagerly anticipated. Above is a scene from "Tannhäuser" with Davidsen alongside actor Manni Laudenbach.

Strong women take center stage at Bayreuth 2021 Angela Merkel: The 'Bayreuth Chancellor' For years, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been a Bayreuth Festival regular. This year she met with cast members of "The Flying Dutchman" after its premiere. Her 2021 festival attendance marked one of her last major public appearances as chancellor. Nevertheless, the opera lover and her husband, Joachim Sauer, will likely return to the Green Hill after she leaves office. Author: Anastassia Boutsko



This article was originally written in German.