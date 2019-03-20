 Serbia convicts ex-intel officers behind journalist assassination | News | DW | 05.04.2019

News

Serbia convicts ex-intel officers behind journalist assassination

Press freedom groups have hailed it as the first time "anyone has been convicted of murdering a journalist" in Serbia. But even two decades later, journalists are still facing a hostile environment in the Balkan country.

Slavko Curuvija gestures while exiting a building

A Serbian court on Friday sentenced four people to up to 30 years in prison for their involvement in the assassination of journalist and news publisher Slavko Curuvija (pictured above) in 1999.

Former secret police chief Radomir Markovic was handed a 30-year sentence along with Milan Radonjic, who headed Belgrade's intelligence branch at the time. Two other intelligence officers received 20-year sentences, one of them in absentia.

"This is the first time in recent Serbian history that anyone has been convicted of murdering a journalist," said Reporters without Borders (RSF) in a tweet.

"It took 20 years, including four years of judicial proceedings, for the perpetrators of Curuvija's murder to be tried and convicted by a special court for organized crime."

Read more: Serbia: Fighting for journalism ethics

Ratko Romic

Ratko Romic was one of two ex-intelligence officers who were sentenced to 20 years in prison

Hostile environment

In April 1999, Curuvija, who owned two independent newspapers, was shot 14 times near his Belgrade home during the NATO-led intervention against Serbia's ethnic cleansing campaign in the then-province of Kosovo.

In the indictment, it said Curuvijia was killed over his criticism of strongman Slobodan Milosevic. According to Judge Snezana Jovanovic, the four men sentenced on Friday acted "on the orders of an unknown person."

Two decades later, Serbian journalists are struggling with an increasingly hostile environment. Last year, seven of them were physically assaulted and nearly 100 others have been threatened, according to the Independent Association of Journalists.

"Serbia has become a place where practicing journalism is neither safe nor supported by the state," said RSF in its 2018 report on press freedom. "The number of attacks on media is on the rise, including death threats, and inflammatory rhetoric targeting journalists is increasingly coming from the governing officials."

Read more: Young Serbs moving abroad for work

  • Picture of shoes near Doslica Zejnel bank in Bela Crkve. Bela Crkve Kosovo

    NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

    Traces of war on the Kosovo field

    The Kosovo conflict intensified at the end of the 1990s. Ten thousand people were displaced. When all efforts to bring peace to the region failed, NATO started air strikes on Serbian military bases and strategic targets in Serbia on March 24, 1999. After 11 weeks, Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic finally backed down.

  • Ibrahim Rugova and Slobodan Milosevic

    NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

    Non-violent resistance fails

    Protests against Belgrade's attempts to undermine the rights of the Albanian majority in Kosovo began in the mid-1980s. The 1990s saw a massive increase in Serbian repression. Ibrahim Rugova (l.), who took the reins of Kosovo's political movement in 1989, called for non-violent resistance and sought to convince Slobodan Milosevic (r.) to change course — to no avail.

  • UCK fighters firing a salute at a funeral

    NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

    Armed guerrilla war

    An armed resistance formed in Kosovo, in which the self-proclaimed Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) began a brutal guerrilla war. The UCK undertook violent attacks on Serbia as well as against Albanians it considered to be collaborators. Serbia retaliated by torching houses and looting businesses. Hundreds of thousands of people fled.

  • Albanian refugees from Kosovo

    NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

    Systematic expulsion

    The war grew increasingly brutal and Serbian forces stepped up attacks on civilians in an attempt to destroy the UCK and its supporters. Scores of people fled into the forests. Thousands of Kosovo Albanians were loaded onto trains and trucks to be transported to the border, where they were thrown out without passports or other personal documents that could prove they were from Kosovo.

  • Conference in Rambouillet

    NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

    Last attempt to negotiate

    In February 1999, the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and Germany convened a meeting of warring parties in Rambouillet, France, in an attempt to establish autonomy for Kosovo. Kosovan representatives accepted the proposal, yet Serbia was unwilling to compromise. The negotiations collapsed.

  • Plane ready to be launched from the USS Theodore Roosevelt

    NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

    'Humanitarian intervention'

    On March 24, 1999, NATO began bombing military and strategic targets in Serbia and Kosovo in an attempt to end violence against the Albanians. Germany also participated in the bombing. "Operation Allied Force" became the first war in NATO's 50-year history — one conducted without the backing of the UN Security Council. Russia harshly criticized the intervention.

  • Collapsed bridge in Varvarin

    NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

    Crippled infrastructure

    Beyond military targets, NATO also bombed supply lines, train tracks and bridges. Over the course of 79 days and nights, allied forces flew more than 37,000 sorties. Some 20,000 missiles and bombs rained down on Serbia. Many civilians were killed: "collateral damage," in the words of NATO.

  • Black smoke rising from a teleheating plant in Novi Beograd in Belgrade

    NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

    Toxic cloud over Pancevo

    Industrial sites were also targeted. In Pancevo, near Belgrade, NATO bombs hit a chemical and fertilizer factory. Massive amounts of toxic substances were released into rivers, the ground and the skies — resulting in grave health risks for the nearby civilian population. Moreover, Serbia accused NATO of deploying uranium-enriched munitions as well as cluster and fragment bombs.

  • Badly damage state television offices in Belgrade

    NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

    Targeting the propaganda machine

    State television offices in Belgrade were attacked in an attempt to deprive Slobodan Milosevic of his most important propaganda tool. Although the Serbian government was warned of an impending attack in time, Belgrade withheld that information. Sixteen people were killed when the site was bombed.

  • Kosovar refugees

    NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

    Misguided bombs

    NATO bombs in Kosovo inadvertently hit a group of Albanian refugees, killing an estimated 80 people. NATO also claimed that the accidental bombardment of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade was another case of "collateral damage." Four people were killed in the misguided attack, leading to a diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Washington.

  • Destroyed military hospital in Belgrade

    NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

    The ghastly toll of war

    In early June, Belgrade signaled that Slobodan Milosevic might be prepared to surrender, prompting NATO to end its campaign on June 19. The final toll of the war: thousands of dead and 860,000 refugees. Serbia's economy and large swaths of its infrastructure were destroyed. Kosovo was put under UN administration.

    Author: Sonila Sand


ls/msh (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Yugoslavia, 1918: Birth of a dead state

Exactly 100 years ago, the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes proclaimed its union; eleven years later, it was named "Yugoslavia." But was its breakup three-quarters of a century later fated from the outset? (01.12.2018)  

'Defender of Srebrenica' Naser Oric acquitted of war crimes

A Sarajevo court has cleared Bosniak commander Naser Oric of war crimes near the town of Srebrenica in the years preceding the Serb massacre. Before the war, Oric worked as a bodyguard for Serbia's Slobodan Milosevic. (30.11.2018)  

Young Serbs moving abroad for work

Jovana, Angelina and Miljana are trained nurses — but there is no work for them in Serbia. Like many of their peers, they want to move abroad. What does it feel like to bid farewell to one's homeland? (16.03.2019)  

Kosovo-Serbia talks stall again, EU's Mogherini urges progress

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo have met in Brussels but again failed to agree on details to normalize relations. Both countries have been told they must push for normalcy for a chance to join the European Union. (09.11.2018)  

Serbia: Fighting for journalism ethics

Violations of the press code are common in Serbia, especially when it comes to tabloid media. However, the country's press council is promoting ethical and journalistic standards with support from DW Akademie. (06.09.2018)  

The Charges Against Slobodan Milosevic

Former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic, who was found dead Saturday in his cell at the UN detention unit near the Hague, had been on trial before the UN war crimes court since February 2002. (11.03.2006)  

NATO intervention against Serbia, 20 years on

The 1999 NATO bombardment of Serbia ended that country's violence against Kosovo Albanians. Still, some 20 years later, the war, which was conducted without UN backing, remains controversial. (24.03.2019)  

Niederlande Den Haag - Radovan Karadzic vor Strafgerichtshof

Bosnian Serb Radovan Karadzic loses war crimes, genocide appeal 20.03.2019

UN judges upped the sentence of Radovan Karadzic, once a leader of the Bosnian Serbs, to life in prison for his role in the 1990s Bosnian war. They decried the "sheer scale and systematic cruelty" of his crimes.

Belgrad - Demonstration in Serbien

Thousands march against President Vucic in Serbia 16.12.2018

Demonstrators blew whistles and horns in a nod to protests against former autocrat leader Slobodan Milosevic. President Vucic has rejected calls for fairer elections and free media.

Belgrad Anti-Regierungsproteste

Serbia: Thousands resume rallies against President Aleksandar Vucic 06.01.2019

Protesters have braved a blizzard to demonstrate for a fifth week against President Aleksandar Vucic. Media freedom, an end to attacks against journalists and the opposition and electoral reform are among their demands.

