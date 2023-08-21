  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
Human RightsSaudi Arabia

Saudi border guards killed 100s of Ethiopian migrants: HRW

16 minutes ago

Security forces in Saudi Arabia have opened fire on Ethiopians trying to enter the country via Yemen, Human Rights Watch says. The number of those killed could possibly be in the thousands, according to the rights group.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VOCb
Saudi soldiers at the border with Yemen
Saudi soldiers patrol at the border with Yemen (archive picture)Image: picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Jamali

Saudi border guards have fired small arms and sometimes mortar shells at Ethiopian migrants trying to enter the Gulf kingdom through Yemen, killing hundreds of people since last year, New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) alleged on Monday.

The group's report draws on interviews with 38 Ethiopians who tried to cross into Saudi Arabia from Yemen between March 2022 and June 2023, in addition to using satellite imagery, videos and photos.

What did HRW say?

"Saudi officials are killing hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers in this remote border area out of view of the rest of the world," HRW researcher Nadia Hardman said in a statement.

"Spending billions buying up professional golf, football clubs and major entertainment events to improve the Saudi image should not deflect attention from these horrendous crimes," she said.

According to the report, those interviewed described 28 "explosive weapons incidents," including attacks by mortar projectiles.

Some interviewees also said border guards sometimes asked victims "in which limb of their body they would prefer to be shot," the report said. 

"All interviewees described scenes of horror: women, men, and children strewn across the mountainous landscape severely injured, dismembered, or already dead," it said.

The latest killings appear to be "widespread and systematic" and may amount to crimes against humanity, according to the report.

What has Riyadh said?

There was no immediate response from Saudi Arabia to the report.

However, it has denied a UN report from October last year claiming that "cross-border artillery shelling and small arms fire by Saudi Arabia security forces killed approximately 430 migrants" in southern Saudi Arabia and northern Yemen during the first four months of 2022. 

Saudi Arabia's mission to the UN in Geneva sent a letter in March saying that it "categorically refutes" allegations of such border atrocities. It also said it could not "confirm or substantiate the allegations" because of the "limited information" provided by the world body.

What is the situation of Ethiopians in the region?

The alleged atrocities have taken place against the background of the civil war in Yemen.

There, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels who had seized the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, from the internationally recognised government in 2004, though the conflict has calmed somewhat owing to a truce that has largely held despite expiring in October last year.

Houthi rebels allegedly make tens of thousands of dollars a week smuggling migrants over the border to Saudi Arabia, with tens of thousands of Ethiopians displaced among other things by the two-year civil war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

Some 750,000 Ethiopians now live in the kingdom, with as many as 450,000 likely having entered without authorization, according to 2022 statistics from the International Organization for Migration.

Riyadh has been sending thousands back to their home country in cooperation with Addis Ababa.

HRW has reported abuses against Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia and Yemen for nearly a decade.

tj/fb (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Merkel with King Salman

Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner

Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner

Saudi Arabia is one of the German arms industry's top customers, despite human rights concerns over Yemen. It took the murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi for Germany to temporarily halt arms exports. DW investigates.
PoliticsDecember 5, 2018
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Strong winds and rain are seen from a residence as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches, in Cathedral City, California, U.S. August 20, 2023.

Tropical Storm Hilary batters Mexico and California

Catastrophe9 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and a number of African leaders and delegates participate in the plenary session of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

PoliticsAugust 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

An Indiab woman stands in a dilapidated corridor and rests her arm on a cracked wall

The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing

The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing

Society16 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

young girl hugging three young children

Au pairs in Germany: When a dream job becomes a nightmare

Au pairs in Germany: When a dream job becomes a nightmare

SocietyAugust 20, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A helicopter drops water on the flames of a fire on the island of Tenerife, Spain.

Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Nature and Environment24 hours ago01:22 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A relative weaping over the boody of one of his family members killed during the chemical attack in Ghouta on 21 August 2013

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Press conference at Camp David.

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

PoliticsAugust 19, 202302:14 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man walks along a street in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as rain and gusts of wind of Hurricane Hilary reach the area, on August 19, 2023.

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Nature and Environment24 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage