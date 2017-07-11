Saudi Arabia: Explosion shakes Riyadh

Witnesses have reported hearing a loud explosion over Riyadh, three days after a missile was intercepted on its way to the city.
On Saturday, the Saudi-led military coalition operating in Yemen had said it had intercepted and destroyed an "enemy air target" launched towards Riyadh
A loud explosion was heard over the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on Tuesday, witnesses reported.
The cause of the blast has not yet been confirmed, but Saudi-owned al-Arabiya TV cited videos on social media of a missile being intercepted over the city.
More to come...