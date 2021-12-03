Sanja Kljajic

Born in Novi Sad in 1990, Sanja is currently writing her doctoral thesis at the university in her native city. The focus of her academic work is on public media and audience research. Sanja began her journalistic career as a reporter for "Vojvodina Radio-Television Information Program," where she worked until 2016, when she resigned from her job in protest at censorship. She is vice president of the Independent Journalists' Association of Serbia and a member of the Broadcasting Experts Group of the European Federation of Journalists.

Sanja is the winner of the Dusan Bogavac Award for Ethics and Courage 2016, the EU Investigative Journalism Award 2020, the National Prize for Dignified Reporting on Poverty and Social Marginalization 2023 and the "Mirdita, Dobar dan" Prize 2019 for the documentary film "Albanian women are our sisters."