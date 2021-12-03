  1. Skip to content
Sanja Kljajic

Sanja Kljajic is a journalist and assistant at the Department of Media Studies at the University of Novi Sad.

Sanja Kljajic works not only for DW, but also for other media in Serbia and the Western Balkans. She has a degree in Journalism and Communication Studies from the University of Novi Sad in Serbia.

Born in Novi Sad in 1990, Sanja is currently writing her doctoral thesis at the university in her native city. The focus of her academic work is on public media and audience research. Sanja began her journalistic career as a reporter for "Vojvodina Radio-Television Information Program," where she worked until 2016, when she resigned from her job in protest at censorship. She is vice president of the Independent Journalists' Association of Serbia and a member of the Broadcasting Experts Group of the European Federation of Journalists.

Sanja is the winner of the Dusan Bogavac Award for Ethics and Courage 2016, the EU Investigative Journalism Award 2020, the National Prize for Dignified Reporting on Poverty and Social Marginalization 2023 and the "Mirdita, Dobar dan" Prize 2019 for the documentary film "Albanian women are our sisters."

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic

Brnabic: A female leader who is unlikely to change history

Brnabic's appointment as Serbia's first female PM in 2017 was historic. But since then, hardly anything has changed.
PoliticsMarch 12, 2021
Elena Koposova, Russian resident in Serbia

Serbia: Residence permits of Russian war opponents revoked

Russian citizen Elena Koposova lives in Serbia opposes Russia's war in Ukraine. She has been told to leave the country.
PoliticsFebruary 29, 202404:05 min
People walk past a Moscow theme cafe in Serbia

Russian immigrants to Serbia live in a parallel society

More than 300,000 Russians have emigrated to Serbia since the start of the war in Ukraine. But most haven't integrated.
SocietyJanuary 29, 202403:27 min
Election posters in Belgrade showing President Aleksandar Vucic and another candidate

Serbians head to the polls to elect new parliament

Amid strong pro-Russian sentiment in Serbia, DW visits Belgrade to meet voters and election observers.
PoliticsDecember 16, 202303:08 min
Serbian police respond to a Belgrade school shooting on May 3

Will Serbia clamp down on gun ownership?

Two deadly mass shootings have left Serbia reeling. Will authorities crack down on gun ownership in the country?
PoliticsMay 6, 2023
Nenad Maricic takes a reading from the family's solar power plant, Ruma, Serbia

Serbia: Costs curb uptake of solar panels

Although enthusiasm for rooftop solar power generation in Serbia is high, private households face many obstacles.
PoliticsSeptember 6, 2022
Vietnamese workers building a Chinese tire factory in Serbia

Chinese construction site in Serbia using 'slave labor'

Around 500 Vietnamese workers are building a Chinese tire factory in Serbia — under inhumane conditions.
Human RightsNovember 24, 2021
