LGBTQ+ activist in Serbia: 'I was abused by the police'

Andrej Obradovic from Belgrade claims that he was psychologically, physically and sexually abused by members of the Serbian police force because he is gay and an LGBTQ+ activist. Those accused of perpetrating the abuse have not been held accountable.

LGBTQ+ activist Andrej Obradovic's life changed radically on February 14, 2024 when police forced their way into his home on the grounds that he was suspected of possessing illegal drugs.

Although no illegal substances were found, Obradovic says he was violently beaten up and sexually abused. The reason, he says, was that the officers found rainbow flags in the apartment.

Ever since, Obradovic has been involved in an as yet unsuccessful legal battle to bring his alleged abusers to justice. Despite the trauma, he remains determined and hasn't lost hope.

