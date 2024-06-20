Serbian court rules to extradite Andrey Gnyot to Belarus

A Serbian court has ruled that Belarusian director, journalist and political activist Andrey Gnyot can be extradited to Belarus, where he faces tax evasion charges. Gnyot claims he is a victim of political persecution.

A Serbian court has ruled that Belarusian journalist and activist Andrey Gnyot can be extradited to Belarus, where he is wanted for tax evasion.

Gnyot was arrested in Belgrade in October on an Interpol warrant. Authorities in Belarus accuse him of evading tax to the tune of several hundred thousand euros. Gnyot denies the allegations against him and says he is being politically persecuted by the authorities in his home country. He intends to appeal the court's ruling.