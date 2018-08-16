 Sanctioned Putin ally Vladimir Yakunin granted German visa | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 21.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Sanctioned Putin ally Vladimir Yakunin granted German visa

The former head of Russian Railways, Vladimir Yakunin, has been granted a visa that paves the way for him live and work in Germany. The news comes despite the fact he's under US sanctions for his ties to Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Yakunin (Imago/Itar-Tass)

A close ally of President Vladimir Putin and the former longstanding head of state-owned Russian Railways, Vladimir Yakunin, was recently spotted at the German embassy in Moscow as he was receiving a work visa. A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry confirmed to DW that Yakunin had been granted a National Visa, which allows him to apply for the European Union's Blue Card. This electronic ID, introduced by Germany in 2012 to attract highly qualified professionals, provides its holder an unlimited residence and work permit.

Six-month visa

A photo of Yakunin leaving the counter at the German embassy's visa section went viral in Russia after Moscow's municipal deputy, Dmitry Klochkov, uploaded it to his Facebook page on Monday. In an accompanying post, Klochkov explained that he had received the photo from a friend who was also at the embassy on that day.

Read more: Germany overwhelmed by 'enormous increase' in work visas from Balkans

"The photo sent by a friend directly from the embassy doesn't transfer the sound but one could hear from the dynamic at the moment: 'Mr. Yakunin, we are granting you a visa for six months, since the immigration office in Berlin is lacking capacity,'" Klochkov wrote.

Vladimir Putin und Vladimir Yakunin (picture-alliance/dpa)

Yakunin ran Russian Railways for a decade until his retirement in 2015

Germany's National Visa is usually issued for a three-month period and is a precondition for obtaining a residence permit.

Opposition politician and Kremlin critic Dmitry Gudkov shared Klochkov's post on his own Facebook page, commenting ironically: "It seems that we are losing [Yakunin]."

Who is Vladimir Yakunin?

The 70-year-old Yakunin is widely believed to be part of Putin's inner circle. During the Soviet era, they both served in the KGB. The two befriended one another in the 1990s while Putin was working at the St. Petersburg city hall. Yakunin and Putin are also listed among the co-founders of the Ozero cooperative — an elite dacha community some 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of St. Petersburg. Many of the cooperative's co-founders, including banker Yury Kovalchuk and former Education Minister Andrei Fursenko, have gone on to successful careers in business or government service.

Read more: Russia to settle more bills in euros instead of dollars

Yakunin worked as the president of Russian Railways for 10 years before retiring in 2015. During his time at the company, he became the figure of a corruption investigation carried out by prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny. In 2013, Navalny published photos of a 2,000 square-meter (21,500 square-foot) mansion near Moscow owned by Yakunin, which included a storage room for fur coats. The existence of the room, which Yakunin denied at the time, sparked backlash on social media. In 2014, he said that the house had been sold.

  • Gold bullion on gold coins (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/BilderBox)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Iran

    US sanctions on Iran target Tehran's trade in gold and precious metals, block the sales of passenger jets, and restrict Iran's purchase of US dollars, among other punitive measures. The US is also planing to block Iran's key oil sales in the next tranche of sanctions, which is due to go into force in November.

  • M16-rifle (AFP/Getty Images/S. Marai)

    US sanctions and who they target

    North Korea

    Impovershed North Korea is under a UN-backed embargo, but Washington also maintains an extensive regime of sanctions on its own. For example, the US strictly bans exporting weapons to the pariah state. Also, the US uses its global clout to penalize non-US banks and companies who do business with Pyongyang.

  • Man dipping his hands in oil (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Esiri)

    US sanctions and who they target

    Syria

    Washington trade restrictions prevent the regime of Bashar Assad exporting Syrian oil to the US. All property and assets of the Syrian government in the US are frozen. Americans, wherever in the world they might be, are banned from "new investment" in the war-torn country, according to the US Treasury.

  • Crimean wine

    US sanctions and who they target

    Russia

    The US blacklisted scores of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen after the 2014 Crimea crisis, halting them from traveling to the US and freezing their assets. The comprehensive sanctions list includes goods from the Russian-annexed region, such as Crimean wine. New sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning target sensitive national security and defense goods.

  • Tourist couple posing beside a graffiti, Havana, Cuba,

    US sanctions and who they target

    Cuba

    American tourists started flocking to Cuba immediately after the Obama administration initiated a thaw in relations in 2016. Under Donald Trump, however, the White House reimposed travel restrictions for US citizens, making it much harder for Americans to travel to the island. At least one Obama-era concession is still in place, however: it is still legal to bring Cuban cigars and rum to the US.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Sanctioned by the US, but not the EU

Yakunin's suspected close ties to Putin were the reason why he was included on sanctions lists put together by the United States and Australia in 2014, as part of an effort to punish Russia for its annexation of Crimea. However, he evaded sanctions introduced by the EU, which made it possible for him to visit countries in the bloc.

Asked whether Yakunin's inclusion on US and Australian sanctions lists had been considered while granting him a visa, the spokesperson for Germany's Foreign Ministry pointed out that the decision on issuing the visa was based on German and EU regulations. "Mr. Yakunin was not included in the EU lists as part of the so-called Ukraine sanctions," the spokesperson said.

In 2016, Yakunin launched the Dialogue of Civilizations think tank in Berlin, which focuses on international relations and conflict resolution. Grigory Levchenko, a spokesperson for the organization, stressed that "there is no conspiracy theory" with regard to Yakunin's German visa. "Getting a visa allowing you to work in the country where the headquarters of your organization are located is a normal work process," Levchenko wrote in a post on Facebook. "Germany is no exception."

DW recommends

Britain urges EU to toughen Russia sanctions

The UK's new foreign minister, Jeremy Hunt, has called on the EU to increase sanctions on Russia. Moscow reacted swiftly, suggesting London was in no position to tell the EU what to do with Brexit only a few months away. (21.08.2018)  

US Congress pushes for new Russia sanctions after election meddling intel

Donald Trump may not agree, but there is little he can do as legislators call for fresh sanctions on Russia for its reported meddling in US elections. But penalizing Moscow again has two major problems apart from Trump. (04.08.2018)  

Putin associate opens Russia-friendly think tank in Berlin

Russian businessman Vladimir Yakunin has launched the Dialogue of Civilizations institute in the German capital. Yakunin has defended Russia's anti-gay laws and wants Europe to stop dancing "to the pipe of the USA." (01.07.2016)  

Balkan bottleneck: Germany overwhelmed by 'enormous increase' in work visas

Working in Germany is a dream for many people from the poorer Balkan states. But the lengthy bureaucratic process to obtain a visa is making it impossible for some, and not all employers can wait. (04.08.2018)  

Russia to settle more bills in euros instead of dollars

The Russian government has said it will further decrease its investment in the US economy as new sanctions loom. It added that for the time being, no US company active in Russia would be shut down. (13.08.2018)  

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny released from prison

Alexi Navalny has been freed from prison after serving a 30-day sentence for staging illegal protests. His release coincides with the opening of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. (14.06.2018)  

US sanctions and who they target

The US serves as a cornerstone of global trade and sometimes uses this position to punish rival nations. DW looks into key restrictions that Washington cuurently imposes on Iran, Cuba, Russia, North Korea, and Syria. (09.08.2018)  

Related content

Finnland Trump Putin Gipfeltreffen in Helsinki

Opinion: What Donald Trump thinks of Vladimir Putin is irrelevant now 21.08.2018

US-Russia policy is now wholly in the hands of Congress, which bodes badly for the Kremlin. It has lost its ability to intimidate the West as sanctions and international isolation take a toll, writes Konstantin Eggert.

Deutschland Treffen Angela Merkel Wladimir Putin auf Schloss Meseberg

Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin tackle tough global topics 18.08.2018

Chancellor Angela Merkel has received Russian President Vladimir Putin on his first bilateral visit to Germany since 2014. Their agenda listed Ukraine, Syria and piped gas for Europe but she dampened expectations.

Österreich Aussenministerin Kneissl tanzt mit Putin auf ihrer Hochzeit in Gamlitz

Vladimir Putin dances, raises eyebrows at Austrian minister's wedding 18.08.2018

Austria's foreign minister came under fire from political opponents for inviting the Russian leader to her wedding. Critics said the move undermined the EU at a time when Austria holds the bloc's rotating presidency.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Top German court sides with broadcaster in Nazi camp row

Sanctioned Putin ally Vladimir Yakunin granted German visa

Britain urges EU to toughen Russia sanctions

Czechs boo prime minister at Soviet invasion memorial