Russian President Putin arrives in Iran for talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tehran on Tuesday ahead of talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts on key issues affecting the region.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the ongoing conflict in Syria as well as the UN-backed proposal to allow for grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports.

The three regional powers have a complex relationship of shared interests and conflicts. The talks mark Putin's second trip outside of Russia since the beginning of the war in February and the first face-to-face meeting with a NATO member leader.

The talks also come days after US President Joe Biden visited Washington's key allies in the region — Saudi Arabia and Israel, as well as the Palestinian Occupied Territories.

Turkey's role at the talks

Ahead of the trilateral talks, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Erdogan against further aggression in Syria. Both Iran and Russia support President Bashar al-Assad's regime, while Turkey has thrown its weight behind certain anti-Assadist groups.

"Maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria is very important, and any military attack in northern Syria will definitely harm Turkey, Syria and the entire region, and benefit terrorists," Khamenei told Erdogan.

Shiite Iran and Sunni Turkey have clashed over competing attempts to influence the conflict in Syria

Turkey has threatened to launch a military operation into northern Syria, particularly regions controlled by Kurdish groups, to extend a so-called "safe zone."

Ankara has also found itself on the opposite side of Moscow in conflicts in Azerbaijan and Libya, and has even sold drones to Ukraine. But its role as a NATO member that has not imposed sanctions, makes Turkey a much needed partner for Russia.

Erdogan has also proven to be a thorn in the side of NATO's plan to quickly accept Sweden and Finland into the alliance.

ab/nm (AP, Reuters)