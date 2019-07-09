 Russian police arrest protesters at Moscow opposition rally | News | DW | 14.07.2019

News

Russian police arrest protesters at Moscow opposition rally

Thousands of protesters have urged the electoral commission to reinstate independent candidates for elections in September. One candidate said authorities are "stealing these elections, they are stealing our future."

Russland Proteste in Moskau (Reuters/M. Shemetov)

Russian police on Sunday arrested a dozen protesters, including several opposition candidates who were barred from running in Moscow's parliamentary election.

Some 2,000 people took to the streets to protest the electoral commission's decision to disqualify several independent candidates, saying it represented an attempt to remove independent candidates from the race.

Protesters shouted anti-government slogans, including some targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin. Police had initially decided not to break up the protests but later intervened. One opposition candidate was arrested while en route to the protest.

Read more: Russia fake news law sets out fines for insulting the government

Russland Proteste in Moskau (Reuters/M. Shemetov)

Russian protesters rallied behind opposition candidate Ilya Yashin

'Stealing our future'

Although the commission has yet to unveil the candidate list, it said a vast majority of sponsored candidates had failed to gather the required number of signatures to participate in elections for local and regional legislatures.

"Across the whole of Moscow now, they are removing independent candidates," said opposition politician Ilya Yashin, a local councilor in Moscow who supports opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"They are stealing these elections, they are stealing our future," said Lyubov Sobol, another candidate who was arrested on Sunday. "I will stand and fight until the end."

The Economist Intelligence Unit dubbed Russia an "authoritarian" country, ranking it 144 out of 168 countries on its 2018 Democracy Index, below both Cuba and Afghanistan.

Read more: Alexei Navalny: 'There is no pro-Putin majority' in Russia

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Vladimir Putin in a KGB uniform

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    KGB cadet

    Born in St.Petersburg in 1952, Putin signed up with the Soviet intelligence agency the KGB right out of law school in 1975. His first assignment was to monitor foreign nationals and consulate employees in his home city, then called Leningrad. He was then assigned to Dresden, East Germany. He reportedly burned hundreds of KGB files after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

  • Putin stands with former St.Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Political mentor

    Putin was one of the deputies to St Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak from 1991 to 1996. Sobchak met Putin at Leningrad State University and the two men were close until Sobchak's death in 2000. Despite accusations of corruption, Sobchak was never charged.

  • Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Meteoric rise

    Putin quickly leapt from St.Petersburg to Moscow. In 1997, President Boris Yeltsin gave Putin a mid-level position on his staff — a position Putin would use to cultivate important political friendships that would serve him in the decades to come.

  • Funeral of Anatoly Sobchak

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Death of a friend

    Putin was deeply affected by Anatoly Sobchak's death in 2000. After the apprentice outstripped his teacher politically, Sobchak became a vocal early proponent of Putin's bid for the presidency. A year earlier, Putin used his political connections to have fraud allegations against Sobchak dropped, the beginning of a pattern for friends of the former spy.

  • Vladimir Putin taking his first oath of office

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Temporary president

    In June 2000, Boris Yeltsin stepped down, leaving his prime minister to become interim leader. As he was running for his successful presidential campaign, corruption allegations from his time on the city government in St.Petersburg resurfaced. Marina Salye, the lawmaker who brought up the claims, was silenced and forced to leave the city.

  • Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Tandemocracy

    When Putin was constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term in 2008, his Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ran in his stead. When Medvedev was elected, he appointed Putin as premier. This led to criticism of a "tandemocracy," in Moscow, with many people believing that Medvedev was Putin's puppet.

  • A victory parade for Putin

    Vladimir Putin: The road to power

    Victory

    In March 2018, Vladimir Putin was elected to his fourth term as president. Because the presidential term has been extended, this means Putin will be in power for the next six years. However, the election was marred by a lack of opposition to the incumbent, as well as allegations of vote tampering and ballot-stuffing.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


ls/jm (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Will Russia splash rainy day cash?

The Russian economy is crawling along at a low rate of growth, with oil prices insufficient to boost state revenues. But, an oil price rise raises the prospect of Moscow delving into its oil funds to boost growth. (01.07.2019)  

Could digital freedom Ukraine become a casualty of Russia’s info wars?

Ukraine's Internet environment is largely unregulated, but informational warfare from Russia threatens to change that. Some fear that digital rights will be sacrificed in the name of national security. (01.07.2019)  

Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili: 'We are used to tension with Russia'

In a DW interview, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili spoke about tension with Russia caused by protests on the streets of Tbilisi, and her country's wish to put the Soviet past behind and join the European Union. (14.07.2019)  

Russia fake news law sets out fines for insulting the government

Russian internet freedoms have become increasingly precarious. Now the Duma has passed a bill penalizing fake news and insulting the government online. It still has to pass the upper house before Putin can approve it. (07.03.2019)  

Alexei Navalny: 'There is no pro-Putin majority' in Russia

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been barred from running for president in Russia. In an interview with DW's Zhanna Nemtsova, he explains why he is calling for a boycott of the country's upcoming election. (08.02.2018)  

Alexei Navalny: The opposition leader captivating Russia's youth

Alexei Navalny is seen as one of Russia's most influential opposition politicians, but he has been barred from running for president in March. Now he has urged his supporters to boycott the vote. (29.01.2018)  

Vladimir Putin: The road to power

Vladimir Putin has just been elected to a fourth term. A look at the Russian president's rise from low-level KGB agent to unstoppable political force — by whatever means necessary. (18.03.2018)  

Related content

Georgien Tiflis Proteste gegen Rustavi 2 TV Sender

Russia's Vladimir Putin rejects sanctions on Georgia 09.07.2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is against imposing sanctions on Georgia despite an escalating row. A prominent Georgian journalist recently went on an expletive-filled tirade against Putin while live on air.

Sudan Alexander Lukaschenko in Khartoum

Belarus strongman Lukashenko marks 25 years in power 10.07.2019

For 25 years, Belarus has been ruled by autocrat Alexander Lukashenko. The man once deemed "Europe's last dictator" has softened on the West somewhat, but his biggest political challenge may still lie ahead.

Russland Putin Fernsehsendung Direkter Draht

Vladimir Putin interview: Liberal idea has 'outlived its purpose' 27.06.2019

The Russian president said that Western societies are rejecting liberal values, as multiculturalism has alienated the "core population." Putin has been accused of promoting populist uprisings in the West.

