PoliticsPoland

Russian missiles cross into NATO member Poland: report

11 minutes ago

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an emergency meeting with national security and defense ministers amid reports of two deaths near the Polish border with Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JZjm

Russian missile strikes have crossed into Poland, killing two people, the Associated Press (AP) news agency reported on Tuesday.

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

Piortr Mueller, the spokesman for Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, wrote on twitter that the premier has called for an emergency meeting with national security ministers and defense ministers.

Mueller said the urgent meeting was due to a "crisis situation."

This is a developing story and will be updated

rm/fb (Reuters, AP)

