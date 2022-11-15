PoliticsPoland
Russian missiles cross into NATO member Poland: report
11 minutes ago
Russian missile strikes have crossed into Poland, killing two people, the Associated Press (AP) news agency reported on Tuesday.
Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.
Piortr Mueller, the spokesman for Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, wrote on twitter that the premier has called for an emergency meeting with national security ministers and defense ministers.
Mueller said the urgent meeting was due to a "crisis situation."
This is a developing story and will be updated
rm/fb (Reuters, AP)