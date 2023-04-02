Russian war blogger killed in St. Petersburg blast

The explosion at a cafe in Russia's second-largest city also injured 15 people, according to Russian news agencies.

Well-known Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a blast at a cafe in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported.

At least 16 people were injured, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

"One person was killed in the incident. He was military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky. Sixteen people were injured," Interfax quoted the ministry as saying.

The explosion took place at a cafe that had reportedly at one time belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group that is fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Tatarsky had provided running commentary on Russia's war in Ukraine Image: Telegram @Vladlentatarskybooks/via REUTERS

Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, had invited people to a "patriotic evening" event hosted by Cyber Front Z, a group that refers to itself as "Russia's information troops."

"There was a terrorist attack. We took certain security measures, but unfortunately, they were not enough," the group said on Telegram.

Tatarsky had reported from the Ukraine frontline and was original from Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's TASS news agency quoted a law enforcement source saying the blast was "caused by an improvised explosive device hidden inside a statue given to Tatarsky as a gift."

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

This is a developing story and is being updated...

lo/nm (AFP, dpa Reuters)