 Russian meddling: US intelligence heads warn ′Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs′ | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 02.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Russian meddling: US intelligence heads warn 'Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs'

The leaders of the US intelligence community have gathered at the White House to present a united front. Donald Trump has faced massive criticism for failing to act on Russian election interference.

Christopher Wray, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, John Bolton, Paul Nakasone (picture-alliance/E.Vucci)

The US administration has warned that Russia is conducting "information warfare" ahead of its midterm elections and has assembled "vast, government-wide effort" to counteract meddling efforts, officials said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has faced bipartisan criticism that the country remains exposed to election meddling as he fails to act on the issue.

Read more: EU Commission warns of 'fake news,' meddling in 2019 European elections

What was announced

The heads of national intelligence, Homeland Security, the National Security Agency and the FBI appeared alongside each other to assure the public they were acting against meddling.

  • They said Russia was still attempting to undermine US democracy through various means.
  • They said Russia was attempting to disseminate false information, suppress voting and provide illegal campaign financing, and commit cyber attacks against voting infrastructure, elected officials and others.
  • Intelligence agencies will now share classified information with social media networks to combat such attempts.
  • They are conducting investigations into foreign interference.
  • There will be a stronger focus on sharing signs of possible interference with state and local partners.
  • USA Nominierungsparteitag der Demokraten in Philadelphia (Reuters/M. Kauzlarich)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Democrats in the dark

    Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

  • Washington J. Edgar Hoover FBI Gebäude (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    All eyes on Russia

    At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

  • USA Florida Naples Donald Trump im Wahlkampf (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    'Russia, if you're listening'

    On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

  • Deutschland PK Wikileaks in Berlin (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Wikileaks targets Clinton

    Wikileaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, Wikileaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are Russian.

  • Symbolbild CIA USA Geheimdienst (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    CIA, FBI investigations

    In a rare moment of complete agreement for the US' two biggest intelligence agencies, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russia government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

  • Symbolbild US-Wahl - Donald Trump & Wladimir Putin (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew & A. Druzhinin/Ria Novosti/Kremlin Pool)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Donald and Vladmir

    Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with congressional Republicans who call for an independent investigation.

  • Washington Präsident Obama im Weißen Haus (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. M. Monsivais)

    Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

    Obama expels diplomats

    At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny a roll in the summer's cyber attacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


What they said

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said: "We continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States."

FBI Director Christopher Wray said: "This is not just an election cycle threat. Our adversaries are trying to undermine our country on a persistent and regular basis, whether it's election season or not."

Homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen said: "Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs."

Watch video 01:32
Now live
01:32 mins.

Donald Trump draws fierce criticism after Putin summit

Counteracting Trump's ambivalence

Although scant on details, the collective warning runs counter to Trump's repeated downplaying of Russian interference in his election victory. The assembly of the leaders of the US intelligence community, all stressing Russian interference attempts, came soon after Trump was forced to retract statements that undermined their conclusions.

Read more: Donald Trump supporters shrug off Putin summit scandal

aw/kms (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Donald Trump denies collusion, says Russia probe 'a disaster' for US

Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a private meeting for a little over two hours. Trump said he had "no reason to believe" that Russia had interfered with the 2016 presidential election. (16.07.2018)  

EU Commission warns of 'fake news,' meddling in 2019 European elections

The EU parliamentary elections are vulnerable to "fake news" and cyberattacks, the commission said. The EU has called on social media companies and member states to better fight online voter manipulation efforts. (01.08.2018)  

'Pro-Kremlin youth groups' could be behind DNC hack

An expert on Russia's security services says the Kremlin would know of a cyber attack on the US Democratic Party showing leaders favored Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders, reports Moscow correspondent Emma Burrows. (27.07.2016)  

Donald Trump supporters shrug off Putin summit scandal

The uproar over US President Donald Trump's perceived gaffes during his meeting with his Russian counterpart appears to be water off Republican voters' backs. Clare Richardson finds out why in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (19.07.2018)  

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline

The US has expelled 35 Russian diplomats over a bitter row between the two countries. The Kremlin has denied US intelligence reports that it supported hackers who tried to sway the outcome of the presidential election. (30.12.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Donald Trump draws fierce criticism after Putin summit  

Related content

Trump auf dem Weg nach Bedminster, NJ

Donald Trump says lawyer's recording 'perhaps illegal' 22.07.2018

Donald Trump has lashed out at his former lawyer, saying he may have broken the law by secretly recording their conversation about a hush payment to a Playboy model. The tape was seized during an FBI raid in April.

Trump USA Flagge Weißes Haus Migration

Donald Trump to invite Vladimir Putin to the White House 19.07.2018

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his efforts for better ties with Russia, saying the Helsinki summit was a success. The US president now hopes to host Putin in Washington before year's end.

Präsidenten von Russland und den Vereinigten Staaten treffen sich in Helsinki

Donald Trump denies collusion, says Russia probe 'a disaster' for US 16.07.2018

Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a private meeting for a little over two hours. Trump said he had "no reason to believe" that Russia had interfered with the 2016 presidential election.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 