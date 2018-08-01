Russian meddling: US intelligence heads warn 'Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs'

The US administration has warned that Russia is conducting "information warfare" ahead of its midterm elections and has assembled "vast, government-wide effort" to counteract meddling efforts, officials said on Thursday.



US President Donald Trump has faced bipartisan criticism that the country remains exposed to election meddling as he fails to act on the issue.

What was announced

The heads of national intelligence, Homeland Security, the National Security Agency and the FBI appeared alongside each other to assure the public they were acting against meddling.

They said Russia was still attempting to undermine US democracy through various means.

They said Russia was attempting to disseminate false information, suppress voting and provide illegal campaign financing, and commit cyber attacks against voting infrastructure, elected officials and others.

Intelligence agencies will now share classified information with social media networks to combat such attempts.

They are conducting investigations into foreign interference.

There will be a stronger focus on sharing signs of possible interference with state and local partners.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Democrats in the dark Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline All eyes on Russia At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline 'Russia, if you're listening' On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Wikileaks targets Clinton Wikileaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, Wikileaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are Russian.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline CIA, FBI investigations In a rare moment of complete agreement for the US' two biggest intelligence agencies, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russia government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Donald and Vladmir Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with congressional Republicans who call for an independent investigation.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Obama expels diplomats At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny a roll in the summer's cyber attacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



What they said

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said: "We continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States."

FBI Director Christopher Wray said: "This is not just an election cycle threat. Our adversaries are trying to undermine our country on a persistent and regular basis, whether it's election season or not."

Homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen said: "Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs."

Counteracting Trump's ambivalence

Although scant on details, the collective warning runs counter to Trump's repeated downplaying of Russian interference in his election victory. The assembly of the leaders of the US intelligence community, all stressing Russian interference attempts, came soon after Trump was forced to retract statements that undermined their conclusions.

aw/kms (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)