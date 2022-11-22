Russia and Turkey are two of the several major players in the Syrian war which has claimed nearly half a million lives since 2011Image: MURAT KULA/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL/AFP
ConflictsSyria
Russia urges Turkey to show 'restraint' in Syria
2 hours ago
Moscow hopes Turkey will refrain from using of "excessive force" following Turkish strikes against Kurdish fighters in Syria and Iraq. Ankara is threatening to launch a ground offensive.
A Kremlin envoy on Tuesday said he hoped Turkey would refrain from using of "excessive force" in Syria amid a new escalation in a years-long war. The appeal comes after Turkey launched a deadly air strike against Kurdish fighters in Syria and Iraq over the weekend, killing dozens.
"We will call on our Turkish colleagues for restraint aimed to prevent escalation of tensions, not only in the northern and northeastern regions of Syria, but on its entire territory," said Alexander Lavrentyev, special envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.
Lavrentyev's comments came during his visit to the Kazakh capital, Astana, which is hosting Russia, Turkey and Iran — major players in the Syrian war which began in March of 2011 — for a meeting on Syria.
"Russia has for months ... done everything possible to prevent any large-scale ground operation," Lavrentyev added. He also noted that Turkey did not notify Moscow before launching the air strike, according to RIA.