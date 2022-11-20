The air strikes left at least 12 people dead, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Image: Eren Bozkurt/AA/picture alliance
Turkey air strikes hit northern Syria, Iraq
56 minutes ago
Turkey launched air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq, hitting Kurdish posts and Syrian army positions, a war monitor said.
Turkish air raids hit several towns across northern Syria and Iraq late Saturday, US-backed Kurdish-led forces and a war monitor said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 25 air strikes had struck areas under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the countryside of Kobane and Aleppo.
What else do we know about the strikes?
The Britain-based monitor said that Syrian army positions were also targeted and the air strikes left at least 31 people dead, including both SDF and Syrian army troops.
At least 40 were injured or have gone missing, according to the war monitor. Some of those injured were in serious condition.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said "several" Syrian soldiers were killed in the northern Aleppo countryside and Hasakah province. Syrian state media had previously reported that three soldiers were killed in the strikes.