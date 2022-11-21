  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27
War in Ukraine
A military aircraft of Turkish Air Force lands at the Incirlik 10th Tanker Base Command in Saricam district
Turkey says three people were killed in retaliatory rocket fire that was launched by Kurdish militants in northern SyriaImage: Eren Bozkurt/AA/picture alliance
ConflictsTurkey

Turkey: Several killed after rockets fired from Syria

2 hours ago

Turkish officials have pledged to respond after three people, including a child, were killed in a rocket attack near the Syrian border. The attack comes a day after Turkey bombed Kurdish-held areas in Syria.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JorF

Turkey reported on Monday that rockets fired from northern Syria landed in the Turkish border town of Karkamis, killing three people.

"Three of our citizens lost their lives. One of them is a child, another a teacher," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said during a live TV broadcast in which he also vowed a "strong response."

The country's Interior Ministry said the rockets had been fired by Kurdish militants who control large stretches of land along the Turkish border.

Turkey has recently restarted its bombing campaign of Kurdish-held regions in Syria as well as areas in northern Iraq.

Ankara has said the air strikes are in response to a terror attack in Istanbul on November 13. Turkish officials blamed the deadly bombing on militants from the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) based in Turkey and their allies, the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria.

The Kurdish groups have denied being behind the attack.

A view shows the aftermath of airstrikes, which Turkey's defence ministry says it carried out, in Derik, Syria
The strikes from Syria come a day after Turkey launched airstrikes in Derik, Syria (pictured above)Image: North Press Agency via REUTERS

Erdogan mulls land invasion

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to be considering a full ground invasion of northern Syria — similar to the Turkish operation in the northwest canton of Afrin in 2018 — in response to the rocket attacks.

"There is no question that this operation be limited to only an aerial operation," Erdogan told reporters after returning from watching the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.

"Competent authorities, our defense ministry and chief of staff will together decide the level of force that should be used by our ground forces," Erdogan said.

"We have already warned that we will make those who violate our territory pay," he added.

Turkey's cross-border offensive

Turkish sources said that the strikes on Monday hit a high school and two houses in Karkamis as well as a truck near the border crossing with the Syrian town of Jarablus.

Another round of rocket fire from Syria on Sunday wounded six Turkish policemen at a border crossing.

Turkish air strikes, part of an offensive codenamed "Operation Claw-Sword," over the weekend killed at least 31 people, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Kurdish city of Kobane was among those hit in the offensive. The city made headlines in 2014 when it fended off an onslaught from so-called "Islamic State" (IS) forces.

Turkey and its allies in Europe and North America consider the PKK a terrorist group, but are divided on the status of the Kurdish forces in Syria. The Kurdish combatants in the war-tor country receive support from Washington for their role in fighting Islamist insurgents in the region.

ab/dj (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A local stands near houses damaged after earthquake hit in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia

Indonesia: Over 150 killed as earthquake hits island of Java

Catastrophe2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People carrying cups and buckets as they dig for water in a dry riverbed in southern Madagascar.

Digging for water in a Madagascar riverbed

Digging for water in a Madagascar riverbed

Food SecurityNovember 19, 202203:41 min
More from Africa

Asia

This image released by all caps/Khoosat Films shows a scene from the film "Joyland."

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Human Rights2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin's Friedrichstrasse pictured in mid-November 2022

Berlin reopens Friedrichstrasse boulevard to cars

Berlin reopens Friedrichstrasse boulevard to cars

Society11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

OneLove campaign hit by threat of FIFA sanctions

OneLove campaign hit by threat of FIFA sanctions

Sports3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People looking at a stadium made out of shipping containers in Qatar across a river

Is the Qatar FIFA World Cup really carbon neutral?

Is the Qatar FIFA World Cup really carbon neutral?

Nature and Environment10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Intense winter storm brings multiple feet of snow to Buffalo area.

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

Snowstorm paralyzes parts of western New York state

ClimateNovember 19, 202201:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

BusinessNovember 19, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage