Russia-Ukraine updates: Ukraine strikes key Russian-held bridge in Kherson

A key Russian-held bridge in Kherson was hit in a Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture the southern region from Russia.

The Antonovsky bridge across the Dnieper River has been closed for civilians, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed city administration, told Russia's Interfax news agency.

Separately, Russia's TASS news agency quoted the official as saying that HIMARS had targeted the bridge.

He said the bridge was still standing, but its deck was pierced with holes, stopping vehicles from crossing.

The bridge is the main crossing across the Dnieper River in the Kherson region and is essential for Russian resupply routes into the region.

The only other option is a dam at the hydroelectric plant in Kakhovka, which also came under Ukrainian fire last week but has remained open for traffic.

Watch video 04:21 What impact are HIMARS launchers and Gepard tanks likely to have?

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on August 27.

Ukrainian president nominates new top prosecutor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has nominated Andriy Kostin, a lawmaker from his own party, to be the country's next prosecutor general.

Zelenskyy has asked parliament to approve Kostin's appointment to replace Iryna Venediktova.

She and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov, were fired earlier this month.

Zelenskyy dismissed them over numerous cases of collaboration by members of their agencies in the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

It was not immediately clear when parliament would vote on Kostin's appointment.

Biden and Xi expected to speak about Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping are expected to talk on Thursday amid new divisions over Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Everything from the tensions over Taiwan, to the war in Ukraine, as well as how we better manage competition between our two nations, certainly in the economic sphere," will be on the agenda, said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

The planned talks between the two leaders have been in the works for weeks and would be the first conversation between the two leaders in four months.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressured Beijing to end its tacit support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to join the other G20 countries in formal condemnation of the war.

The Chinese Foreign Minister blamed the US for the downturn in relations and said that American policy had been derailed by what he called a misperception of China as a threat.

Wagner mercenaries gained ground in Donbas — UK intelligence

The UK's Ministry of Defence says Russia's controversial Wagner Group made tactical advances in the Donbas around the Vuhlehirska power plant and the nearby village of Novoluhanske.

In a daily intelligence briefing, the ministry said some Ukrainian forces have likely withdrawn from the area.

Catch up on DW's Ukraine content

Russia launched another rocket attack on Ukraine's southern Black Sea region on Tuesday, Ukraine's military said. The military said that port infrastructure was targeted in the Mykolaiv region, a claim backed up by the region's governor Vitaliy Kim, who posted a video of the attack showing multiple explosions.

DW looks at the impact the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea will have on the rest of the world.

As the fallout over the war in Ukraine continues, the Russian space agency, Roskosmos, said it will withdraw from the International Space Station and focus on building its own.

Energy ministers from the EU agreed a plan to cut gas use across the bloc amid fears Russia could stop supplies. But some say the current watered-down proposal will not be enough to prepare for winter.

lo/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)