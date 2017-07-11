Russia-Ukraine updates: UK says Wagner mercenaries fighting at front lines

Russia has been employing mercenaries from the private military contractor Wagner to reinforce its regular troops fighting on the front line in Ukraine, according to the British Defense Ministry.

In its daily intelligence update, it said the Wagner Group had lowered its recruitment standards and started hiring convicts and individuals who had previously been blacklisted.

UK officials said this change, along with the limited training given to new recruits, would "highly likely impact on the future operational effectiveness of the group and will reduce its value as a prop to the regular Russian forces."

The fact that the head of Wagner, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, had recently received a high national honor for his military performance might also aggravate tensions between Russia's military and the mercenary group, the update said.

Scholz calls for more EU unity on foreign policy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has criticized what he called "selfish blockades of European decisions by individual member states," saying the European Union needs unity on foreign and security more than ever in the face of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We simply can no longer afford national vetoes, for example, in foreign policy, if we want to continue to be heard in a world of competing great powers," he told the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an article published on Sunday.

Scholz said the EU was a "living antithesis to imperialism and autocracy," which is why it was a thorn in the flesh of rulers like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Permanent disunity, permanent dissent between member states weakens us," Scholz warned. "That is why Europe's most important response to the change of times is: Unity. We absolutely must maintain it and we must deepen it."

Scholz also said sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia would stay in place for a considerable length of time.

"It was clear to us from the beginning that the sanctions would have to be maintained for a long time," he wrote.

He reiterated a statement made in May that the West would not agree to lift sanctions if the Ukrainian conflict was resolved according to "conditions imposed by Russia."

Public opposition to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has been relatively sparse in the face of the Kremlin's harsh laws punishing anyone criticizing the military. One prominent TV journalist, Marina Ovsyannikova, seems to be facing reprisals after protesting the war live on air.

DW reported on Ovsyannikova's latest detention by police.

