Russia to leave International Space Station after 2024

Russia has decided to leave the International Space Station (ISS) "after 2024", according to the newly-appointed chief of Moscow's space agency.

"Of course, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," Yury Borisov, who was appointed Roscosmos chief in mid-July said.

"I think that by this time we will start putting together a Russian orbital station," Borisov added saying that it was the space program's "priority."

Watch video 02:37 War, sanctions and the International Space Station

Ukraine invasion leaves relations in tatters

The announcement comes as tensions rage between the Kremlin and the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and several rounds of sanctions against Russia.

The decision also confirms previous statements made by Russian space officials about the future role in the program beyond 2024.

Earlier this month Russian President Vladimir Putin sacked Russia's space chief, Dmitry Rogozin, by presidential decree, with no reason given.

A deal was also struck earlier this month for astronauts to continue riding Russian rockets and for Russian cosmonauts to catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall.

The deal came despite NASA's condemnation of the actions of three Russian cosmonauts aboard the ISS.

Roscosmos posted pictures of cosmonauts holding flags of the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic — two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

In April the European Space Agency (ESA) said it would no longer collaborate with Russia on a series of lunar missions, citing Russian aggression against Ukraine and sanctions placed on Russia in its reasoning.

