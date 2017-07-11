Russia-Ukraine updates — Moscow 'struggling to sustain combat power'

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that Russia has struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of the invasion, adding that the problem was likely to become increasingly acute.

The ministry said Moscow was still "nominally" committing six separate armies to its Donbas offensive, but suggested that troop numbers had significantly decreased.

It also suggested that Ukranian counteratacks would give Moscow's military planners a headache, given Russia's immediate policy objective of seizing all of the Donetsk region.

"As well as dealing with severe under-manning, Russian planners face a dilemma between deploying reserves to the Donbas or defending against Ukrainian counterattacks in the southwestern Kherson sector," the ministry said.

"While Russia may still make further territorial gains, their operational tempo and rate of advance is likely to be very slow without a significant operational pause for reorganization and refit."

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on July 19, 2022.

Zelenskyy orders security shake-up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expanded a Monday shakeup of his security service, suspending 28 more staff members, a day after he dismissed two senior officials.

The move came after allegations that their agencies harbored "collaborators and traitors."

In his nightly video address on Monday, Zelenskyy said a "personnel audit" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was underway because of "unsatisfactory results of work" at different levels.

Zelenskyy fired SBU chief Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on Sunday, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments, as well as other law enforcement agencies.

Analysts say the moves appear designed to tighten Zelenskyy's control over the army and security agencies.

Bakanov is a childhood friend and former business partner of Zelenskyy, while Venediktova has won international praise for her drive to gather war-crimes evidence against Russian military commanders.

Ukraine's First Lady in Washington

The US State Department says Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reaffirmed US support for Kyiv as Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, paid a visit to Washington.

The department said Blinken and Zelenska had spoken about "the immense and growing human costs of Russia's full-scale invasion."

"The Secretary strongly condemned Russia's brutal attacks, which continue to wound and kill innocent civilians and destroy homes, hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure — including a July 14 strike on Vinnytsya that killed three children.

Blinken reiterated that the US States would continue to provide assistance to help Ukraine, including for a mental health initiative led by Zelenska to help traumatized citizens.

The low-key nature of Zelenska's arrival indicates she is not traveling as an official representative of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his government.

