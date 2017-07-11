Russia-Ukraine updates: Moscow 'ready to offer' weapons to its allies

Russia opened its "Army 2022" military exhibition on Monday with displays of military hardware and demonstration flights in the skies near Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the summit, saying Moscow was ready to share its weapons with its allies in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

"[We] are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the forum.

"Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations," he added.

According to Russian state media, delegations from 72 countries were taking part in the forum.

Putin's comments came nearly six months after he launched an invasion of Ukraine, where Russia has suffered several military setbacks.

Western Analysts have said that Russian losses in the war could affect the country's weapons exports.

A Chinese team was taking part in a tank biathlon at the Army 2022 expo

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on August 15

Donetsk separatists seek referendum after 'complete liberation'

The British Defense Ministry's regular intelligence update said that Moscow is likely "in the advanced planning stages to hold a referendum" on a separatist region in eastern Ukraine joining Russia.

The report cited the so-called Donetsk People's Republic's head, Denis Pushilin, who reportedly said the date on such referendum would be announced after the "complete liberation" of Donetsk.

Still, "it is unclear if the final decision to go ahead with a vote has yet been taken," the update added.

Moscow suggests Zaporizhzhia cease-fire instead of 'demilitarization'

A representative of Russian occupation authorities criticized the UN's approach toward the embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

"The leadership of the United Nations and the chief diplomat of the EU should not be talking about demilitarization, but about introducing a cease-fire," Vladimir Rogov told Russia's state news agency Ria Novosti on Monday.

Russia had repeatedly blamed Kyiv for attacks on Europe's largest nuclear power plant, while Ukraine blamed Moscow.

Novosti's remarks came a day after 42 countries demanded that the Russian-occupied plant be handed over to Ukraine.

"The stationing of Russian military personnel and weapons at the nuclear facility is unacceptable," said the joint statement on behalf of the EU, the US, Britain, Norway, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and several other countries.

Guterres: 'Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing'

