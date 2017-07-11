Russia-Ukraine updates: Kyiv says 9 Russian planes destroyed in blast

Ukraine says Russia lost 9 planes in Crimea blast

The Ukrainian air force says that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in massive explosions at an air base on the Crimean Peninsula, without officially claiming responsibility for the attack.

Powerful explosions rocked the Saki air base on the Black Sea on Tuesday, and sent a tower of smoke clouds over the landscape.

Russia has denied any aircraft were damaged or that any attack took place, claiming munitions at the base caught fire and exploded.

While Ukrainian officials have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for the explosions, they have ridiculed Russia's explanation.

Officials in Moscow have long said any attack on Crimea would trigger massive retaliation from Russia, including strikes on "decision-making centers" in Kyiv.

In his nightly video address several hours after the blasts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to retake the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Zelenskyy: 'Crimea is Ukrainian, and we will never renounce it'

Russia claims destroyed German Gepard tank

Russia's Defense Ministry says its forces have destroyed a German-supplied Gepard anti-aircraft tank that was deployed by Ukrainian forces in the Mykolaiv region.

Moscow also said it had shot down three Ukrainian warplanes in the Mykolaiv region, as well as seven HIMARS missiles in the neighboring Kherson region.

G7 condemns Russian occupation of nuclear plant

The Group of Seven of industrialized nations has condemned Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, urging Moscow to immediately hand back full control to Ukraine.

A statement from G7 foreign ministers said Ukrainian staff operating the plant "must be able to carry out their duties without threats or pressure."

"It is Russia's continued control of the plant that endangers the region," the ministers said.

"We remain deeply concerned about the serious threat posed by the occupation of the Ukrainian nuclear facilities and other actions by the Russian Armed Forces to the safety and security of these facilities, which significantly increases the risk of a nuclear accident or incident and the people of Ukraine, neighboring countries and the world community at risk."

Ukraine gathers evidence of Russian attacks on hospitals

Russian oil transit set to resume to 3 EU countries

A Slovakian energy firm says the transit of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, is set to resume soon.

Supplies had been interrupted for days. Anton Molnar, a spokesperson for oil refining company Slovnaft, said that both Ukraine and Russia had agreed to a compromise proposal.

Under that plan, Hungarian refiner MOL and its Slovakian subsidiary Slovnaft will — at least temporarily — pay transit fees to Ukraine.

Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft on Tuesday blamed Ukraine for the supply stoppage.

More on the war in Ukraine

Footage circulating on social media showed black smoke rising in the area of a Russian military air base in Crimea. Meanwhile, Russian oil transit has been reportedly halted to three EU countries. Read Tuesday's updates here.

The European Union banned Russian coal imports in response to the invasion of Ukraine as part of sanctions in April. Since then, it's been scrambling to find alternative sources.

The leaders of Estonia and Finland have called for European nations to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Both nations are being used as a route for Russian tourists seeking to skirt an EU ban on air travel.

rc/wmr (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)