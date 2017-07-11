Russia-Ukraine updates: Kremlin seeking to annex more territory, US says

Russia is making preparations to annex further Ukrainian territory, according to US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

"Russia is laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory that it controls in direct violation of Ukraine's sovereignty," Kirby told journalists late Tuesday.

"Russia is beginning to roll out a version of what you could call an annexation playbook, very similar to the one we saw in 2014," he said in reference to the annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula by Russia forces at that time.

Moscow has labeled its attack on Ukraine a "special military operation" to guarantee its security. In recent months, Russia has concentrated its efforts on the eastern Donbas region.

The US is expected to unveil a new weapons package for Ukraine in the coming days, as Russia's invasion presses on.

Ukrainian shelling damages key bridge in Kherson — reports

The Antonivsyki bridge in the Russian-controlled Kherson region in southern Ukraine was "badly damaged," according to the Russian state-run TASS news agency.

Citing Russian-installed officials in the region, TASS reported that the bridge was targeted by Ukrainian shelling.

Ukrainian forces reportedly hit the bridge with US-supplied weapons

The UK Ministry of Defence, in its latest intelligence update on Wednesday, provide further analysis of the attack on the bridge.

"It is highly likely that the bridge remains usable — but it is a key vulnerability for Russian forces. It is one of only two road crossing points over the Dnieper by which Russia can supply or withdraw its forces in the territory it has occupied west of the river," the intelligence update said.

The UK said "control of Dnieper crossings is likely to become a key factor in the outcome of fighting" in eastern Ukraine. The ministry also said Russia is making "minimal gains" in its offensive on the Donbas region, "with Ukrainian forces holding the line."

Putin accuses Ukraine of reneging on preliminary peace deal

Russia President Vladimir Putin claimed Wednesday that Ukraine did not stick to the terms of a preliminary "peace agreement" that had been "practically achieved" in March. The Russian leader did not divulge the details of the supposed peace deal.

"The final result of course... depends on the willingness of the contracting parties to implement the agreements that were reached," Putin said following a visit to Iran. He claimed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet responded to Putin's comments.

EU to announce emergency gas plans

The EU on Wednesday will put forward its emergency plans to secure the bloc's gas supplies, amid concerns that Russia may totally cut off deliveries this winter. The European Commission is calling on member states to voluntarily cut their gas demand.

Some EU countries, such as Germany, are heavily reliant on Russian gas. Last year, the EU imported 40% of its gas from Russia.

The draft contingency plan says that if two or more EU member states are concerned about an emergency situation due to low supplies, "a binding gas demand reduction target would be implemented."

Russia ally Syria cuts off relations with Ukraine

Syria, a key Middle Eastern partner of Russia, announced Wednesday that it is cutting off diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

"The Syrian Arab Republic has decided to break diplomatic relations with Ukraine in conformity with the principle of reciprocity," according to a Syrian Foreign Ministry statement.

Syria said the move was in response to "hostile attitudes" from Ukraine. In 2018, Ukraine declined to revalid the residencies of Syrian dignitaries in Kyiv, making it impossible for the Syrian diplomats to carry out their work.

Syria has previously vowed to recognize the "independence and sovereignty" of eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, in a nod to Russia.

Russia intervened on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country's civil war in 2015, waging an aerial and ground campaign against anti-Assad rebel groups.

