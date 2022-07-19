Choking on Ukraine: How Jacques Tilly perceives Putin through art

"My job is to take a very complex political situation and turn it into a very simple image," says Jacques Tilly, German papier-mache artist from Düsseldorf. Tilly is currently in the headlines for his latest carnival float featuring a visibly frustrated Putin choking on a blue-and-yellow map symbolizing Ukraine.

In February 2022, following the war in Ukraine carnival in cities like Cologne and Düsseldorf turned into spaces for protest and political articulation. Düsseldorf authorities, however, completely canceled the carnival parades. Still, Tilly's installation toured Düsseldorf in February and now the city is auctioning this car, which has also appeared in protest demonstrations in Berlin.

The highest bidder would get to use the car from time to time. And the money received from the auction will be donated to the war-torn city of Chernivtsi, Düsseldorf’s partner city in the Ukraine.

Previously, a signed sketch of this carnival float was also auctioned by the charitable organisation Diakonie in March 2022. The proceeds helped the newly-arrived Ukrainian refugees settle in the Düsseldorf region.

Tilly's imagination of press freedom under Putin in Russia

Why Putin?

A long time critic of Putin, Jacques Tilly defines himself as a humanist, and therefore sides with the victims of Putin’s regime. In his creative journey spanning more than three decades, Tilly has built nine carnival floats featuring the Russian President. In 2009, he built a car that portrayed Putin attacking press freedom in the country.

In an interview with DW, Tilly says that Putin, for him, has always been a "political gangster." He says, "From the beginning, I was convinced that Putin is the mafia boss of a clique that exploits the state and has established a totalitarian dictatorship. He has always supported the right-wing radicals in Europe in the last decades. So, he is an opponent of Europe, of pluralism. He opposes a free, open society, and therefore he is my natural opponent."

'Politics and provocation': Jacques Tilly's caricatures The Brexit Monster "Politics and Provocation" is the title of the exhibition showing XXL caricatures by satirist Jacques Tilly, who mainly designs huge, 3D figures for Dusseldorf's annual Carnival parade. Some of them are on display at the Ludwiggalerie Schloss Oberhausen art collection in northwest Germany (February 2 — June 14). Brexit is a major — and timely — focus.

'Politics and provocation': Jacques Tilly's caricatures Grow up, Donald Trump! Trump is another rewarding topic for Tilly. Above, the US president is portrayed as a baby in overflowing diapers, tearing up the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Environmental activists displayed the 7-meter tall object in front of the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg during the G20 summit in July 2017, which Trump attended. One month earlier he had said the US would leave the deal.

'Politics and provocation': Jacques Tilly's caricatures Fridays for Future Tilly supports Swedish environmental and climate protection activist Greta Thunberg's ideas and goals. His 2019 drawing shows her angrily pulling the ears of the parents' generation ("Eltern-Generation") and demanding, "Do something about the climate disaster already!" The float built with Greta's image for the 2019 Dusseldorf Carnival parade is still used by the Fridays for Future movement.

'Politics and provocation': Jacques Tilly's caricatures Merkel and the refugee wave This Tilly float dates from 2016. Angela Merkel sits in a boat and is turned upside down by a wave bearing the words "Refugee wave." She may be upside down, but she remains undaunted, her fingertips touching each other in a kind of rhombus, a gesture she typically makes.

'Politics and provocation': Jacques Tilly's caricatures Master of 3D caricature Tilly and his team build the larger-than-life figures in a large hall in Dusseldorf. A framework of wooden poles is covered with wire mesh, coated in paper-mache and later painted. Tilly's figures stand out because of their strong facial features, which have a high recognition value. The gigantic caricatures are quite self-explanatory.

'Politics and provocation': Jacques Tilly's caricatures Distinctive features Politicians' heads are a Tilly trademark: Be it Merkel or Trump, they are immediately recognizable. A cherubic Trump figure was on a 2019 float behind Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who wielded a bloody chainsaw while "guardian angel" Trump held his hands protectively over him. Only the Trump figure is shown in the exhibition (above with another Merkel figure).

'Politics and provocation': Jacques Tilly's caricatures Freedom of opinion and democracy This 2017 drawing shows caterpillars symbolizing five right-wing conservative political leaders (Poland's Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the US' Trump, Turkey's PM Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Hungary's Viktor Orban) who gnaw away at a leaf democracy. In Poland, a float based on the drawing accompanies campaigns of government critics for democracy and the constitution.

'Politics and provocation': Jacques Tilly's caricatures Blond is the new brown Time and again, Tilly points his finger at global right-wing populists. He sees values such as the rule of law and pluralism as threatened by a "new wave of authoritarian thinking." Tilly has raised the issue repeatedly in designs for his carnival floats, like the above one, "Blond is the New Brown," in 2017. In Germany, the color brown has historically represented the political far right.

'Politics and provocation': Jacques Tilly's caricatures You can't kill satire The world was shocked after the attacks on journalists at the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris in January 2015. Many German carnival parade groups refrained from satirizing the topic because of the danger involved. Tilly, however, felt a "sense of proportion" was called for and designed a float for the Dusseldorf parade just a few weeks later that stated, "Satire cannot be killed." Author: Gaby Reucher (db)



A carnival too political?

The carnival season in Düsseldorf has been Tilly’s preferred moment to express his political stances for years. The carnival floats too have morphed into satirical expressions of political opinion. But for some critics, this politicisation of the carnival could potentially take away from its festive spirit, which is often accused of being 'too primitive.'

Tilly perceives the carnival as a diverse and multifaceted event and therefore doesn’t see a reason why his politics shouldn’t have a space there. He says, "Carnival has a historical reason why it came into being. And the reason is that people, especially in repressive, authoritarian societies, don’t want to be told how to live, atleast on one day every year. Carnival has the task of upholding the freedom once a year to tell the truth with impunity to the authorities. And that is the rebellious, anarchic element of carnival."

The function of art

Jacques Tilly’s art addresses major political moments and doesn’t shy away from taking a stand. Be it Brexit, the Corona pandemic, the refugee crisis of 2015, or floods in the Ahr valley last year – Tilly’s creations have stood out because of their confident political positions and grabbed global attention.

In 2019 alone, around 1500 pictures of Tilly’s carnival floats have been reproduced across 100 countries. Pictures of the recent Putin float are available in Russian, Ukrainian, German, and English versions on Tilly’s Grossplastiken website, to be used by anyone without any permission requirements.

Discussing what the task of art is to him today, Tilly tells DW, "I draw attention to grievances, point out undesirable developments and scandals. I do in the field of humor what journalists do in theirs."