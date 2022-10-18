Ukraine updates: EU chief slams attacks on infrastructure

Ursula von der Leyen says recent missile and drone attacks on infrastructure are a war crime. Meanwhile, Russian-backed officials say the battle for Kherson will begin in the "near future." DW has the latest.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has called Russian strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine "war crimes."

Von der Leyen told members of the European Parliament the attacks had the clear aim of depriving people of electricity and water in the winter months.

"Yesterday we saw again Russia's targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure, and this is marking a new chapter in an already very cruel war," von der Leyen told members of the parliament in Strasbourg.

The president of the European Commission also reiterated the European Union's support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

Russia on Monday launched dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine that hit infrastructure, killing five people in the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine says the kamikaze drones are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack craft that cruise towards their target before dropping at velocity and detonating on impact. Missiles have also been used to damage Ukraine's critical infrastructure in the past nine days.

Moscow has focused particularly on attacking Ukraine's infrastructure grid, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying some 30% of the country's power plants have been destroyed.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on October 19.

Drones show Moscow is 'militarily bankrupt'

Russia's dependence on Iranian-made drones to attack Ukrainian targets exposes Moscow as "bankrupt" both politically and militarily, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

Using Iranian weaponry amounted to an acknowledgement of failure by the Kremlin, he added.

"For decades, they spent billions of dollars on their own military-industrial complex. And in the end, they bowed down to Tehran in order to secure quite simple drones and missiles," Zelenskyy said in a nightly video address.

Ukraine says Russia's latest attacks on infrastructure have relied on the Iranian-made drones. Iran denies supplying unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia.

In his address, Zelenskyy also thanked everyone who helps Ukraine with anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense. According to the president, the German "IRIS-T" has shown itself as "a really effective system."

"We are working with partners to provide even more protection to the Ukrainian sky," Zelenskyy added.

Russia announces evacuation from Kherson

The battle for Kherson will begin in the "near future," a Russian-installed official said late Tuesday.

Kirill Stremousov urged the population to leave the region immediately.

Kherson is one of four partially-occupied Ukrainian regions that Russia "annexed" following referendums widely-judged as illegal.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin-appointed head of the area, Vladimir Saldo, announced the evacuation of civilians of four communities near the Dnipro river, citing the risk that Ukrainian shelling could damage a nearby dam.

Some 50,000 to 60,000 people are to be relocated from the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

The agency cited Saldo saying that the risk of attack by Ukrainian forces led to a decision to evacuate some civilians.

He said residents would be evacuated to Russia and to the left bank of the Dnipro river. Saldo said the evacuation was expected to last about six days.

Russian commander admits situation for his troops is 'tense'

The new Russian military commander for Ukraine operations said that Russia's army is preparing to evacuate civilians from Kherson region.

"The Russian army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population" of Kherson, General Sergey Surovikin told Russian state television,

Surovikin, who has been in the job for the past 10 days, added the combat situation there was "very tense."

"The enemy is not abandoning its attempts to attack Russian troop positions," he added, in a rare admission of the pressures being felt by his forces.

Germany sends further military support to Ukraine

The government revealed on Tuesday that it had supplied Ukraine with five more armoured recovery vehicles. That doubles the total amount sent by Germany.

Berlin also delivered seven bridge systems to enable the crossing of rivers.

As well as more ammunition, Germany has also sent winter clothing, power generators and first aid kits.

US and allies to raise Iranian drone transfers to Russia at UN

The United States, Britain and France plan to raise alleged Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said, after Ukraine said Russia's having obtained drones violated a Council resolution.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the diplomats said the three - which also believe such transfers violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231 - told their Council counterparts they would ask a UN official to brief members on the issue.

Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ukraine on Monday, hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital Kyiv. Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones.

dh/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)