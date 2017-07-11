UN members condemn Russia's annexations of Ukrainian regions

The UN General Assembly condemned on Wednesday Russia's declaration that it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.

The motion passed with 143 countries voting in favor and only 5 against.

A further 35 countries abstained from the ballot.

Of four General Assembly resolutions criticizing Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, this outcome was the most conclusive.

Passing censure of Russia through the more influential UN Security Council has been almost impossible given that Russia is one of the body's five veto powers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south and Donetsk and Luhansk in the east late in September following what Kyiv and its allies called "sham" referendums.

A Russian bid for the ballot to be held as a secret vote failed. Moscow had argued that Western lobbying made it so that "it may be very difficult if positions are expressed publicly."

