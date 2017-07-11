Russia to send nuclear-capable missiles to Belarus — live updates

G7 summit kicks off in Germany under shadow of Ukraine war

Russia to send nuclear-capable missiles to Belarus

This article was last updated at 00:56 UTC/GMT

Putin promised to send Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus

Russia intends to supply nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus in the coming months, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"In the coming months, we will transfer to Belarus Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which can use ballistic or cruise missiles, in their conventional and nuclear versions," Putin said in a broadcast on Russian television at the start of his meeting with Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg.

Putin also said Russia would help Belarus upgrade its fleet of Su-25 fighter jets to make them capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Watch video 02:00 Will Putin use 'tactical' nuclear weapons in Ukraine?

What happened in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday urged fellow G7 leaders not to "give up" on Ukraine four months into Russia's war. He also pledged fresh financial support for Kyiv.

In a late-night video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had been hit by 45 Russian missiles over the previous 24 hours, which he described as a cynical attempt to break Ukrainians' spirits.

The Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast is now completely under Russian control, a senior official from Russia's Defense Ministry has said.

Ukraine's largest LGBTQ rights event, KyivPride, has taken place jointly with Warsaw's annual Equality Parade owing to restrictions imposed in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Buildings and infrastructure at a nuclear research facility in the northeastern city of Kharkiv has been damaged by Russian shelling, Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said.

Russia is drawing on reservists to replenish its forces in eastern Ukraine, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence has told Reuters news agency.

Russia came down heavily on military sites in western and northern Ukraine with dozens of missiles targeting these locations.

Click here to catch up with all of Saturday's major developments regarding the war in Ukraine.

dh/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)