 Russia targets Bill Browder in Magnitsky poisoning theory | News | DW | 19.11.2018

News

Russia targets Bill Browder in Magnitsky poisoning theory

Moscow has opened a fresh criminal probe against Kremlin critic Bill Browder. Prosecutors claim Browder may be behind the death in custody of his own lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Listen to audio 04:12
Now live
04:12 mins.

Inside Europe: The EU and Magnitsky sanctions

Russian prosecutors announced on Monday a criminal investigation against British financier Bill Browder, saying that they suspect him of being behind the death in custody of Russian anti-corruption lawyer  Sergei Magnitsky.

Browder, who has already been sentenced in absentia to nine years in a labor camp by a Russian court, called the latest allegations that he poisoned his own friend and lawyer "Kafka-esque to say the least."

In a separate response, Browder commented: "I really struck a nerve with the Magnitsky Act." 

Dead in jail, Magnitsky Act follows

Ten years ago, Magnitsky was arrested on charges of creating illegal tax evasion schemes. He subsequently died in pre-trial detention. Months before his death, Magnitsky had accused interior ministry officials of organizing a $230 million (€201 million) tax scam. He then found himself charged with the same crime he claimed to have uncovered. 

Bill Browder vowed at the time to punish those involved in the killing. He has since referred to himself as President Vladimir Putin's "Enemy Number One," because of his work shepherding through the Magnitsky Act in the US, a series of financial sanctions targeting officials deemed responsible for the lawyer's death. Browder has been pushing for more countries, including the EU, to adopt the legislation.

'Military-grade toxin'

Nikolai Atmonyev, an advisor to the Prosecutor General's Office, claimed that Browder might have forced Magnitsky to commit perjury and therefore was interested in seeing him dead.

"The Russian General Prosecutor's Office has concluded that it was Browder who was interested in Magnitsky's death," Atmonyev told reporters on Monday.

Mikhail Alexandrov, from the Prosecutor General's Office, said a criminal case had been opened into a poisoning with a military-grade substance of Octai Gasanov, Valery Kurochkin, and Sergei Korobeinikov, three people described as Browder's associates, reported Russian state news agency TASS.

Alexandrov said that it is "highly likely" that Magnitsky, who they said displayed similar symptoms, was poisoned as well.

"Gasanov, Kurochkin and Magnitsky had precisely these symptoms in their final moments before death. Traces of toxic aluminum compounds were also found in Korobeinikov's liver," reported TASS.

Browder faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, Atmonyev said, adding that Moscow would put him on the international wanted list "in the near future."

Read more: Is the EU kowtowing to the Kremlin on Magnitsky sanctions?

kw/msh (AP, dpa)

