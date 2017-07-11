Russia grants citizenship to Edward Snowden

Russian President Vladimir Putin granted citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden on Monday.

Putin signed a decree offering Snowden, along with some 72 other foreign nationals, Russian citizenship.

The Kremlin published the list on their official website, but have not offered any comment on Snowden being granted citizenship.

Who is Edward Snowden?

Snowden, who is 39 years old today, fled the United States after leaking documents about the US National Security Agency classified surveillance programs in 2013.

Reponsible for one of the most significant leaks of US poltiical history, Snowden requested for asylum from Russia in 2013.

Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013, and was granted permanent residency by Russia in 2020. At the time, Snowden said he planned to apply for Russian citizenship.

It is not clear whether Snowden has renounced his American citizenship.

US authorities have long demanded for Snowden to return to face a criminal trial on espionage charges.

