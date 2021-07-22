Visit the new DW website

Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden is an American computer specialist and former contractor for the National Security Agency. He made headlines with his disclosure of classified information on global surveillance by the NSA in 2013.

Edward Snowden has been called a hero, a traitor, a patriot and a dissident. His disclosure of classified documents detailing the extent of digital espionage by the NSA to several international media outlets was one of the most significant leaks in US history. Around the world, governments and citizen activists responded in outrage to the news that a US spy agency had monitored and collected telephone and Internet metadata on their citizens and political leaders. The issue of data protection rose to the forefront of political discussions, particularly in Germany where relations with the US were particularly tense following news that Chancellor Angela Merkel's smartphone had been tapped. DW has been covering the fallout of the leaks, Snowden's request for asylum, the protection of whistleblowers and Internet security since the news first broke in June 2013.

21.07.2021 A woman checks the website of Israel-made Pegasus spyware at an office in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on July 21, 2021. - Reports that Israel-made Pegasus spyware has been used to monitor activists, journalists and politicians around the world highlight the diplomatic risks of nurturing and exporting oppressive technology, experts warned. Private Israeli firm NSO Group has denied media reports its Pegasus software is linked to the mass surveillance of journalists and rights defenders, and insisted that all sales of its technology are approved by Israel's defence ministry. (Photo by Mario GOLDMAN / AFP) (Photo by MARIO GOLDMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

From Watergate to Pegasus spyware: How surveillance methods have developed 22.07.2021

Surveillance methods used by governments and others have become more and more sophisticated — and cheaper and easier to implement as well.
FILE - This June 6, 2013 file photo, shows the sign outside the National Security Administration (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md. A former National Security Agency contractor awaits sentencing in Baltimore’s federal court for storing two decades’ worth of classified documents at his Maryland home. Harold Martin’s plea agreement calls for a nine-year prison sentence, but U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett isn’t bound by the deal’s terms when he sentences Martin on Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) |

Norway summons US embassy official over spying claims 03.06.2021

The move comes amid revelations this week that Denmark helped the US National Security Agency spy on political leaders in Europe, including German Chancellor Merkel.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 03.06.2021 03.06.2021

Europe demands answers after US-Danish spying claims — Frustration with the German government's handling of the vaccine program — Italian transgender sprinter Valentina Petrillo goes for gold — Ethnic groups in Namibia reject reconciliation agreement with Germany — Are abortion rights under threat in Catholic Croatia? — Spain's ambitions to become climate neutral by 2050 — and more!

Webcam und Zeichen von BND und NSA, Symbolfoto BND-Skandal, Datenkontrolle | webcam and binary code | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Spying among friends? Sadly, it's the norm 01.06.2021

Denmark is believed to have helped the US National Security Agency spy on German politicians. Anyone who's surprised by this is being naive, writes Marcel Fürstenau.
Aktuell,31.05.2021, Berlin, Dr. Angela Merkel Bundeskanzlerin der Bundesrepublik Deutschland im Portrait bei der Pressekonferenz im Anschluss an den Deutsch-Franzoesischen Ministerrat unter der Leitung der Bundeskanzlerin der Bundesrepublik Deutschland und des Praesidenten der Franzoesischen Republik im Bundeskanzleramt in Berlin

Germany, France demand answers on US-Danish spying scandal 31.05.2021

Leaders in Europe have reacted to the revelations that Danish authorities cooperated with the NSA's spying operations — which included tapping Angela Merkel's mobile phone.
DEU/Deutschland/ILLUSTRATION: Internetanschluss; Der Stecker eines DSL-/LAN-Verbindungskabels ist neben der Anschlussbuchse eines Computers zu sehen. **Foto: Andreas Franke**

Danish secret service helped US spy on Germany's Angela Merkel: report 30.05.2021

Denmark's complicity in the NSA spying scandal against German politicians has been revealed in a joint European media investigation.
29.04.2020, Bayern, Ebing: ILLUSTRATION - Ein Mann trägt Handschuhe und tippt auf einer Tastatur. Foto: Nicolas Armer/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

US intelligence agencies say Russia 'likely' behind government agency hack 06.01.2021

The intelligence agencies issued a joint statement saying the hacking was for the purpose of "intelligence gathering," rather than an attempt to disrupt operations. President Trump had previously placed blame on China.
USA, WASHINGTON D.C., 08.05.2003, Treasury Department, US-amerikanisches Finanzministerium. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

US Treasury and Department of Commerce hit by major hack 14.12.2020

Hackers broke into US government agency networks as part of a monthslong global campaign, likely gaining access by infiltrating software updates sent by an IT provider. Many experts suspect Russia is responsible.
ARCHIV - 17.09.2019, Berlin: Edward Snowden ist auf einer Video-Leinwand in der Urania zu sehen, während er bei einer Liveübertragung über sein Buch «Permanent Record: Meine Geschichte» spricht. Der US-Whistleblower hat in Russland nach Angaben seines Moskauer Anwalts ein Daueraufenthaltsrecht erhalten (zu dpa «US-Whistleblower Snowden erhält unbefristeten Aufenthalt in Russland») Foto: Jörg Carstensen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Edward Snowden seeks Russian citizenship for sake of future child 02.11.2020

Edward Snowden, the US whistleblower who is living in exile after leaking NSA files in 2013, says he and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship. The two US nationals want to avoid separation from their child.
FILE - An undated handout image by the National Security Agency (NSA) shows the NSA logo in front of the National Security Agency's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, USA. EPA/NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY (zu dpa Oppositionsklage auf Einsicht in NSA-Spionageziele auf dem Weg vom 08.09.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

US court: NSA mass surveillance program exposed by Snowden was illegal 03.09.2020

A federal court has ruled that the US intelligence’s surveillance program exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden was unlawful, and possibly unconstitutional.
©Kyodo/MAXPPP - 01/06/2017 ; Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden holds documents showing the agency's surveillance tool has already been shared with Japan during an exclusive interview with Kyodo News in Moscow on May 29, 2017. Snowden warned that Japan may be moving closer to sweeping surveillance of ordinary citizens as the government eyes a legal change to enhance police powers in the name of counterterrorism. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Foto: MAXPPP |

Edward Snowden: Germany a 'primary example' of NSA surveillance cooperation 17.09.2019

In his new book, Edward Snowden describes how US intelligence agencies collect vast amounts of data around the world. Foreign governments often help facilitate the collection, and Germany is no exception.
Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden gives an exclusive interview to Kyodo News in Moscow on May 29, 2017. Snowden warned that Japan may be moving closer to sweeping surveillance of ordinary citizens as the government eyes a legal change to enhance police powers in the name of counterterrorism. (Kyodo) |

Edward Snowden still eying asylum in Germany 14.09.2019

American whistleblower Edward Snowden has once again expressed interest in seeking political asylum in Germany. He has warned that if he turns up dead, it will not be the result of suicide.
10.08.2019 *** Russian security officers detain a man following a rally calling for fair elections in central Moscow on August 10, 2019. - Tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied in Moscow on August 10, 2019, after mass police detentions at recent protests that have been among the largest since the current Russian President's return to the Kremlin in 2012. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP)

Russia demands Google take action over protest videos 11.08.2019

Russia's media oversight agency has demanded Google take action to stop the spread of information about illegal mass protests. Thousands of its YouTube channels livestreamed one of Russia's biggest demos on Saturday.
Ein übergroßes Auge, dessen Pupille vermessen wird, schaut sich am 06.11.2013 in der Spionageausstellung im Top Secret in Oberhausen (Nordrhein-Westfalen) eine Mitarbeiterin an. Die Mehr! Entertainment Gruppe gibt zum 31.12.2013 TOP SECRET, die geheime Welt der Spionage auf. Neuer Betreiber wird der Privatmann Ingo Mersmann. Foto: Roland Weihrauch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Ex-NSA contractor jailed for 9 years over stolen documents 20.07.2019

A former US contractor who stockpiled secret National Security Agency data at his home has been jailed for nine years. The case is another embarrassment for the NSA after Edward Snowden leaked classified info in 2013.
FILE PHOTO: A 3-D printed Huawei logo in front of displayed 5G words in this illustration taken February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Why is 5G mobile broadband technology such a mystery? 20.03.2019

Answer: no one knows. When we contacted the very academic responsible for "polar code" — a technology vital to Huawei's bid for 5G dominance — he told us he couldn't talk because he didn't have the "factual information."
ACHTUNG: Veröffentlichung der Fotos ist nur im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung im Haus der Geschichte Bonn vom 16. Mai bis 26. August 2018 GERMANY, Germany, Berlin, Teufelsberg, This image is from the project Relics of the Cold War (1997-2009). Former listeningpost of the USA army from the Cold War. Europe, west, EU, cold war, army, military, listeningpost, USA, espionage, DUITSLAND, Duitsland, Berlijn, Teufelsberg, Voormalige afluisterpost van het Amerikaanse leger uit de Koude Oorlog. Europa, west, EU, koude oorlog, afluisterpost, Amerika, leger, afluisteren, spionage, DEUTSCHLAND, Deutschland, Berlin, Teufelsberg, Europa, west, EU, Photo: Martin Roemers

Berlin's Teufelsberg listening station to be historical monument 03.11.2018

An abandoned Cold War listening station in the forests outside Berlin will now receive state protection. The site has become a popular destination for more adventurous tourists.
