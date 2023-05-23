  1. Skip to content
Russia extends pre-trial detention of jailed US journalist

May 23, 2023

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in March by Russian authorities on spying charges. The US denies the charges and has called for his immediate release.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RiQX
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing regarding his detention in Russia
The Kremlin has claimed that Gershkovich was caught "red-handed"Image: Evgenia Novozhenina/REUTERS

A Russian court on Tuesday extended the pre-trial detention sentence of imprisoned US reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, Russian news agencies reported.

Gershkovich has been accused of collecting state secrets about Russia's military industrial complex, which he denies. The charges carry a possible 20-year prison sentence.

What we know about the Gershkovich hearing

Moscow says the pretrial investigation was held behind closed doors because of the sensitivity of the case. Court documents have not been released either.

Gershkovich's parents were at the Lefortovo court in Moscow for the hearing, according to a CNN reporter who was present.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller in a briefing said representatives from the US embassy in Moscow were also in attendance, but were unable to speak with Gershkovich.

The 31-year-old reporter who covered Russia and Ukraine for the Wall Street Journal remains in custody at Lefortovo prison as he awaits a trial.

His appeal against a decision to keep him behind bars as he waits for a trial start date was denied in April.

Russia accuses US reporter of spying

US calls for Gershkovich's immediate release

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday reiterated his calls for Gershkovich to be released.

"He shouldn’t be detained at all. Journalism is not a crime. He needs to be released immediately," Kirby told CNN.

"We’re still going to work very, very hard to see if we can get him home with his family where he belongs."

Kirby also said the United States wants consular access to Gershkovich, who became the first American to be detained in Russia on spying charges since the Cold War.

He has been only allowed visits from his Russian lawyers so far.

rm, zc/wd (Reuters, AFP)

Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Opinion: What will it take to set Evan Gershkovich free?

Opinion: What will it take to set Evan Gershkovich free?

The Wall Street Journal reporter may find himself part of a ‘Cold War’-style swap, but that's far from certain, writes DW's Konstantin Eggert.
ConflictsMarch 31, 2023
