Russia: Deadly shooting takes place at Siberian university

A gunman opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least four people wounded, university officials said.

RBC news portal reported that three people were killed in the shooting, citing a source close to the interior ministry. However, that figure has not been confirmed by other sources.

Students and staff locked themselves in the rooms, and the university urged those who could leave campus to do so.

The perpetrator, who is still unidentified, used a non-lethal gun, according to the Perm State University press service.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the victims sustained injuries from the shooting or from trying to escape the building. Local police were on their way to the site of the incident, state news agency Tass reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold...

lc (Reuters, AP)