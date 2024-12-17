Russia: Bomb blast kills senior general in Moscow

Russia: Bomb blast kills senior general in MoscowDecember 17, 2024
A bomb blast in Moscow on Tuesday killed a senior general in charge of Russia's nuclear protection forces, Russia's investigative committee said.
"Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and his assistant were killed," the investigative committee statement said.
Kirillov, a lieutenant general, was the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops.
At lease one other person was killed in the blast, Russian state media said.
Homemade device caused explosion
The explosion occurred outside a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt, about 7 km (4 miles) southeast of the Kremlin.
According to police sources, a homemade device was used to cause the blast. The bomb was reportedly concealed in an electric scooter.
Photographs on the messaging app Telegram showed a destroyed building entrance, rubble, and blood-stained snow.
Kirillov charged with using banned chemical weapons
On Monday, Ukrainian authorities charged Kirillov in absentia for allegedly using banned chemical weapons in Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.
Russia has denied these allegations.
In October, Britain sanctioned Kirillov and his forces over claims of using riot control agents and using the toxic choking agent chloropicrin on the battlefield.
ss/zc (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)