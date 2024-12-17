Russia vows response to assassinated general

PoliticsRussian FederationRussia vows response to assassinated generalTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRussian FederationGerhard Elfers12/17/2024December 17, 2024Russia threatens consequences for the murder of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov. Ukraine seems to have claimed responsibility for the attack which was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday in Moscow, as DW's Juri Rescheto reports.https://p.dw.com/p/4oFHsAdvertisement