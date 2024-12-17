  1. Skip to content
Russia vows response to assassinated general

Gerhard Elfers
December 17, 2024

Russia threatens consequences for the murder of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov. Ukraine seems to have claimed responsibility for the attack which was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday in Moscow, as DW's Juri Rescheto reports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oFHs
