Romania lifts travel ban on former anti-corruption chief

Romania's top court on Wednesday lifted a ban preventing Laura Codruta Kovesi, the former chief prosecutor at the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, from leaving the country.

Kovesi, a candidate to become the European Union's first chief prosecutor, had appealed the ban after she was charged with bribery, abuse of office and false testimony.

The indictment barred her from leaving Romania or speaking to the media about her case. Had the travel ban stayed in place, she could have been unable to take part in further application steps for the EU chief prosecutor post.

Read more: Romania seeks to block former anti-corruption official from top EU post

"I can now leave the country, the judicial control was revoked, my appeal was upheld," she told reporters after leaving the Supreme Court.

Kovesi's EU backers

Earlier Wednesday, the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, voiced concern over the charges against Kovesi and said he would write to Budapest on the matter.

Watch video 05:02 Share Judges in Romania under pressure Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3BAwP Judges in Romania under pressure

"Ms. Kovesi remains our candidate and continues to enjoy our respect and support," Tarjani told lawmakers.

Frans Timmermans, the first vice-president of the European Commission, praised Kovesi as "a very good prosecutor, a top quality prosecutor" and said he admired "her courage."

Anti-graft champion

During Kovesi's five-year stint as the head of Romania's anti-graft office, hundreds of elected officials were convicted of corruption offenses.

While her work drew praise from the EU, many members of Romania's political class accused her of overstepping her mandate. The ruling Social Democrats ousted her from office last year and have since opposed her candidacy for EU chief prosecutor.

The European Commission warned Romania on Wednesday against reversing anti-corruption reforms Kovesi introduced and said it would take swift action if it found that Bucharest was undermining the rule of law.

Mass protests in Romania 2017 rallies in the capital Demonstrators joined several rallies in the capital Bucharest in February last year to protest against the government for decriminalizing certain corruption offences. The country's left-wing government adopted an emergency law to make abuse of power punishable only when it concerns sums that exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros)

Mass protests in Romania Crowds hit the streets Protesters set fire to street signs during scuffles with police. The government claims the new laws were necessary to bring the eastern European country's criminal code in line with recent constitutional court rulings.

Mass protests in Romania Police firing tear gas Protesters say the proposed changes would be a blow to anti-corruption drives in Romania that have been ongoing for several years. Some demonstrators hurled bottles, firecrackers and stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas.

Mass protests in Romania Nationwide riots Hundreds of thousands of protesters braved freezing temperatures in cities across the country. President Klaus Iohanis called the adoption of the law "a day of mourning for the rule of law ... which has received a grave blow from the enemies of justice."

Mass protests in Romania Riot police called out Four police and two demonstrators sustained minor injuries after protests turned violent in front of the Romanian parliament, police said. Twenty protesters were arrested and a number of Molotov cocktails were seized, according to a police statement.

Mass protests in Romania Protest in front of the government headquarters Between 200,000 and 300,000 demonstrators were reported to have turned out. Many shouted "Thieves!" and called on the government to step down in the light of the emergency decree. Author: Nadine Berghausen



dv/amp (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.