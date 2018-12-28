 Rohingya refugees left stranded in repatriation purgatory | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 29.12.2018

Asia

Rohingya refugees left stranded in repatriation purgatory

More than 70,000 Rohingya refugees are currently struggling with day-to-day survival at camps on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Their much-discussed repatriation is not possible at the moment, but what will 2019 bring?

Rohingya refugee camp (Getty Images/P. Bronstein)

In August 2017, Myanmar's army torched Rohingya villages and killed hundreds of civilians as retribution for Muslim Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) rebel attacks on police and army posts.

According to the UN refugee aid organization UNHCR, some 700,000 Rohingya fled across the border into Bangladesh as a result. There they joined some 300,000 Rohingya that had fled to Bangladesh prior to that, some even decades before. The new arrivals spoke of atrocities: displacement, murder and rape. The UN called it "ethnic cleansing." Myanmar's government has denied the accusations to this day. An independent investigation of the area with all sides participating has yet to take place.

Read more: Rohingya in Myanmar — What you need to know

Myanmar Rohingya refugee Abdul Mannan (DW/Abdul Aziz )

Arabic teacher Moulovi Abdul Mannan says he's thankful Bangladesh took him in, but he hopes to be able to return to Myanmar: 'We don't want to live here forever'

Ongoing emergency situation

Most refugees have been in the camps for at least a year and are trying their best to organize their lives. Jennifer Bose, whose aid organization Care International tends to some 11,000 refugees each day in the Kutupalong refugee camp, tells Deutsche Welle: "The situation is not quite as chaotic as it was in early 2018, but it's still catastrophic. The people still lack everything. It remains an emergency aid situation." Aid organizations supply the bare necessities: Food, shelter, basic medical and psychological care. More is just not possible, as Bose says: "The sheer number of people overwhelms the capacity of most aid organizations."

Almost everything that is done in the camps has the air of a temporary measure, Bose stresses: "We have a transitional situation in which no one knows what will happen to the refugees and where they will end up."

Read more: ICC opens preliminary probe over Rohingya

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (Zahirul Islam Shimul)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Dusty, hot and crowded – and almost as big as Cologne

    Rohingya began fleeing Myanmar to Bangladesh decades ago, resulting in the Kutupalong refugee camp near the southeastern city, Cox’s Bazar. But the camp population has increased dramatically since August 2017 and additional camps have been set up. Almost a million people now live in Kutupalong – a city almost the size of Cologne, but lacking the infrastructure.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Soccer fever in the refugee camp

    International flags were flying at the entrance to the Kutupalong refugee camp during the World Cup. Among the many Brazilian and Argentinian flags were also occasional German ones. Soccer fever was alive in other parts of the camp and in surrounding villages as well. The young community journalists were there to cover it, adding a touch of joy even in a time of crisis.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Monsoon floods and landslides

    Coping with extreme weather conditions is one of the hardest challenges. Cyclones threaten the camp in the spring, torrential rains take over during the monsoon season. Community reporters of the “Palonger Hotha” program offer listeners vital information for survival. This includes where to find bamboo sticks to reinforce shelters, and areas that need to be evacuated due to potential mudslides.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    No one stays dry

    Another goal of the radio program is to strengthen the way people see themselves, by taking their daily lives seriously. The reporter team, made up of young Rohingyas and local Bangladeshis, asks families, for example, how their lives are affected when they have to huddle together for hours, due to the weather conditions.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Collecting constructive ideas

    The reporters look for constructive ideas that can inspire the listeners. One reporter, Sajeda, reported on “hanging vegetable gardens”, where beans are planted as a way to increase the food supply despite limited space. The reporters also look at household remedies for curing illnesses that, due to hygiene issues, spread during the rainy season.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Education instead of a “lost generation”

    How can children learn to remember their way home? What can they do to not get lost in the refugee camp? And what are the challenges facing the camp’s Learning Centers? Education for the refugee children is of special concern to the reporter, Iqbal. There are so far no real schools for the children.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    New for Rohingya: Elefant alarms

    The refugee camp lies along the migration route for the Asian elephants. Several camp residents, however, were killed in early 2018 when they tried to chase the elephants away. In response, the United Nations held a seminar showing how people should act when elephants approach. “Palonger Hotha” reporters covered this for their program.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Locals can give advice

    Unlike the new refugees, locals know from experience how to react if approached by an elephant: stay calm, don’t move, and the elephant will walk away on its own. DW Akademie trainer Andrea Marshall and translator Romana Akther Shanta learned this in July, on their way to the production of the 12th radio show.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Logging green hills

    Some local Bangladeshis have found work connected to the refugee camp, but also complain that food prices have risen in the region since the arrival of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya. Green hills have since been logged because the refugees need space and firewood. This is why it is so important that the community radio program also covers the views of locals.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Conflict-sensitive approach

    Working together with local trainer Mainul Khan, the “Palonger Hotha” team learns how to deal carefully with potentially sensitive topics. The program does not cover politics. On the other hand, the UNHCR’s “Smart Card”, that is supposed to facilitate the (voluntary) return to Myanmar but which many Rohingya find suspicious, is well reported on.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Overcoming trauma

    Traumatic experiences also mark the first anniversary of the mass exodus that began August 25. But at the same time, many people say they are starting to face their trauma – slowly, step by step.

    Author: Andrea Marshall


Intentional lack of integration

That uncertainty is no coincidence. Rather, it is a result of the political dynamics that Francis Wade described in his book "The Enemy Within," which documents the anti-Muslim unrest that gripped Myanmar in 2012. Wade tells DW that the Rohingya are a stateless people, therefore no government feels responsible for their welfare. Secondly, Wade says they have fled to an already densely-populated area marked by poverty and a lack of resources.

Myanmar Rohingya refugee Gol Baher (DW/Abdul Aziz )

'I want to return to Myanmar, but only when they respect me,' says Gol Baher, whose family was killed by a Buddhist mob and the military

That is also why the government of Bangladesh has opted to house the Rohingya in camps, separated from the rest of the population. As Wade says, the provisional solution is being upheld because the government wants to avoid any integration: "Firstly, it wants to keep mass immigration from further inflaming already tense communal relations. Secondly, there is no data as to how quickly a million people can be integrated into society." Wade says the government is also justified in its fears of radicalization: "I can understand why the government is putting refugees in camps, but that isn't a long-term solution, because ultimately the people are imprisoned."

In this context one should mention ongoing talks of repatriation, even though no one with any understanding of the situation puts any faith in them. Many Rohingya refugees told DW they are in favor of returning, but only if granted citizenship and "if justice is served" — whatever that might mean. Still, Wade says the mood in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State is so toxic that a safe return is out of the question any time soon. "There have been no attempts by Myanmar's security services or any other political or religious authority to prevent future violence or deal with the underlying structural problems."

Read more: Amnesty International strips Aung San Suu Kyi of its highest honor

Myanmar Rohingya refugee Mohammad Taher (DW/Abdul Aziz )

Mohammad Taher plans to stay in Bangladesh for the long term: 'When we get justice, we'll return to Myanmar'

Last stop Bangladesh

Thus, as Wade sees it there is no alternative: "Most likely the Rohingya will stay in Bangladesh. It would be best if the government would continue to house them, with help from international aid organizations and the UN, until a better solution can be found. I can't say when that day will come, I don't think anyone can."

Jennifer Bose of Care International also assumes the Rohingya will be dependent upon outside help for some time to come, and they will need it in Bangladesh: "It is a macabre game of ping-pong between the governments, not just in Bangladesh and Myanmar, but throughout the whole region."  

Bose also points out that the situation requires structures be created to ensure some sort of basic employment or education opportunities. Yet, that seems unlikely with things as they are now. Therefore, the provisional situation will remain in place. That also means: "Every day without a school is another lost day for children in the camp."

  • Bangladesch - Rohingya repatriation protests (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh resist repatriation attempt

    Rohingya protests blocked Bangladesh repatriation efforts

    150 Rohingya Muslims were meant to be repatriated to Myanmar on Thursday, but protests put a stop to the operation. Hundreds of people chanted "we will not go" at a demonstration near the Myanmar border, and Bangladeshi authorities acknowledged that none of the refugees who were meant to be repatriated showed up or wanted to return.

  • Bangladesh - Sitara Begum with her son Mohammed Abbas (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh resist repatriation attempt

    UN and human rights groups critical of repatriation

    Bangladesh had agreed with Myanmar to repatriate a total of more than 2,200 people, including Sitara Begum and her son Mohammed. The move has been criticized by the United Nations and aid groups. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said sending the refugees back would be like "throwing them back to the cycle of human rights violations that this community has been suffering for decades."

  • Bangladesh - A Rohingya refugee in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Bangladesh (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh resist repatriation attempt

    Rohingyas report fleeing killings, destruction and rape

    More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who fled army-led violence in Myanmar, mainly in the second half of 2017, are living in Bangladesh. The Rohingya refugees claim Myanmar soldiers and Buddhist civilians massacred families, destroyed villages and carried out gang rapes. UN investigators have accused the army of "genocidal intent."

  • Bangladesh - Rohingya refugee Nurul Amin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh resist repatriation attempt

    'I will not go'

    Nurul Amin is on the first list of people to be repatriated to Myanmar. The 35-year old lives with his wife and family in the Jamtoli refugee camp, in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh. "I will not go. My wife and other family members have gone elsewhere, they do not want to go," he said. Refugees refuse to go back to Myanmar out of fear for their safety.

  • Bangladesh - Rohingya refugee camp (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/M. R.l Hasan)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh resist repatriation attempt

    One million people live in Bangladesh refugee camps

    More than a million Rohingya Muslims live in refugee camps in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh. The poor South Asian country has struggled to deal with the humanitarian crisis, and living conditions in the refugee camps are dire. UN agencies say they have received only a fraction of the billions of dollars of aid money needed to run their operations in the area.

    Author: Giulia Saudelli


