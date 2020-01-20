Rohingya face genocide threat, rules UN top court

The UN's top court ruled on Thursday that the Rohingya face a "real and ongoing" threat of genocide in Myanmar, and emergency provisional measures will be implemented to protect the Rohingya inside Myanmar.

The provisional measures will be implemented to protect the Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar during the next stage of the hearing.

The court also ruled that it has jurisdiction over the genocide case and the next stage of the hearing can go ahead.

The Gambia brought the case to the International Court of Justice on behalf of an organization of Muslim nations, accusing Myanmar of genocide during its 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya, which saw 700,000 flee over the border to Bangladesh and thousands of Rohingya were killed and raped as well as burning Rohingya villages.

Maps, satellite images, and graphic photographs were used as evidence during the month-long hearing. Prosecutors said this amounted to a campaign of genocide, violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi rejects genocide claims

Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, rejected claims of genocide on Thursday. Rohingya refugees "exaggerated abuses" and that Myanmar was the victim of "unsubstantiated narratives" by human rights groups and UN investigators, she said, ahead of the ruling in an opinion piece in the UK's Financial Times.

An Independent Commission of Enquiry (ICOE) panel on Monday found that although Myanmar's security forces were guilty of major abuses there is "no evidence" of genocide.

If the court rules in favor of Gambia, Myanmar will have to stop its military violence against the Rohingya immediately.

Background to the case

Many in Buddhist-majority Myanmar consider the Rohingya to be "Bengalis" from neighboring Bangladesh, despite having lived in the country for generations. Almost all Rohingya have been denied citizenship in the country since the passing of Myanmar's 1982 Citizenship law, leaving them effectively stateless.

In August 2017, Myanmar's military launched what it called a clearance campaign in northern Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group.

Suu Kyi has repeatedly defended her country's actions, saying the military forces were responding to Rohingya insurgents.

kmm/sms (AP, Reuters)

