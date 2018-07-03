 Researchers create hybrid northern white rhino embryos | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 04.07.2018

Science

Researchers create hybrid northern white rhino embryos

Berlin zoologists have succeeded in producing living rhinoceros embryos from stored sperm of the northern white rhinoceros. The breakthrough nourishes hope of bringing the nearly extinct species back to life.

A northern white rhinoceros (Reuters/Baz Ratner)

When Sudan, the last northern white rhino bull, died in Kenya in March 2018, that left alive only two females of the subspecies once common in Central and East Africa.

Both are descendants of Sudan and live in Kenya, and were considered infertile. But now, new hope is emerging that extinction of the species can still be prevented.

A team led by veterinarian Thomas Hildebrandt from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) in Berlin has succeeded in creating living embryos in the laboratory from frozen sperm of the northern white rhinoceros and egg cells from the southern white rhinoceros. It's the most closely related subspecies, with more than 20,000 southern rhinos living in the wild.

Poaching has driven the northern white rhino to the brink of extinction.

Although such hybrid embryos are not pure northern white rhinoceros, the researchers were able to show for the first time that the creation of such embryos is possible. The researchers succeeded in the experiment about 20 times.

Read more: Can IVF save the last white rhinos?

  • Sudan, the last northern white rhino (picture-alliance/Photoshot/S. Ruibo)

    Sudan, the last northern white rhino

    'A very old man' in rhino years

    Sudan was unable to stand up in the end. He was treated for age-related complications that led to degenerative changes in muscles and bones combined with extensive skin wounds. Veterinary experts took the decision to euthanize the animal." At the age of 45, Sudan was a very old man, well over 100 years old in human equivalent years," said the charity Helping Rhinos.

  • Sudan, the last male northern white rhino (DW/Andrew Wasike)

    Sudan, the last northern white rhino

    Under constant watch

    Rhino horns are used in traditional Chinese medicine and for dagger handles in Yemen. A poaching crisis in the 1970s and 1980s wiped out northern white rhino populations in Uganda, the Central African Republic, Sudan and Chad. The last wild population was in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but that succumbed to fighting in the region. At Ol Pejeta, Sudan was constantly under armed guard.

  • Sudan, the last male northern white rhino (picture-alliance/AA/A. Wasike)

    Sudan, the last northern white rhino

    Out of Africa

    Given the danger that Sudan he would have been in when so much younger, he was among a group of northern white rhinos who were taken to a safari park in Czechoslovakia in the 1970s.

  • Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhino

    Sudan, the last northern white rhino

    A hopeful return

    Sudan and a group of other northern white rhinos were moved back to Africa in 2009 in the hope that the move, in particular grassland at the Ol Peteja Conservancy in eastern Kenya, would give them more favorable breeding conditions.

  • Suni, another male northern white rhino (picture-alliance/dpa/Eva Krafczyk)

    Sudan, the last northern white rhino

    Fading fast

    The death of the only other northern white male, Suni, of natural causes in October 2014, further emphasized the need to urgently come up with alternative solutions for breeding.

  • Sudan, the last male northern white rhino (DW/Andrew Wasike)

    Sudan, the last northern white rhino

    Will they be the last?

    Sudan eventually lived at Ol Peteja with the only other two members of his subspecies — his daughter Najin, and his granddaughter Fatu. Because of myriad health complications that mean the two cannot bear offspring, any future northern white rhino would have to be carried in pregnancy by southern white rhino female surrogates. However, their eggs would be used.

    Author: Richard Connor


Southern rhinos as surrogates

To produce healthy rhinoceros calves, the fertilized egg cells must be implanted into healthy rhinoceros females of reproductive age.

Scientists plan to take egg cells from the still living northern rhinoceros females in autumn of this year, and to fertilize them with stored sperm from the same species.

They then intend to implant the oocytes into fertile southern rhinoceros females in early 2019.

The researchers had to contend with poor-quality sperm. Nevertheless, fertilization was successful by directly injecting a sperm cell into an egg cell, a process known as "intracytoplasmic sperm injection" (ICSI). The method is also used in human reproductive medicine.

The Leibniz Institute researchers were supported by Italian company Avantea, which specializes in fertilization of cattle and horses.

The scientists published their results in the journal Nature Communications.

An in vitro rhino embryo (picture-alliance/dpa/AVANTEA/IZW)

An in vitro rhino embryo

Success not guaranteed

Even if healthy rhinoceros calves can be produced, whether the northern white rhino can be saved in the long term remains unclear.

Because the sperm comes from a few rhinoceros bulls, limited genetic diversity could endanger the health of a newly bred northern white rhino population. Due to the smaller gene pool, such inbreeding typically leads to higher rates of recessive disorders, translating into higher death rates and poorer overall health.

Inbreeding also leads to higher miscarriage rates and decreased fertility in offspring.

To try and get around this problem, scientists are working in parallel on stem cell technology to cultivate sperm and oocytes from preserved rhinoceros body cells.

Yet even with stem cell technology, success is by no means certain. Like in cloning experiments, miscarriages and deaths could occur.

A comparable attempt involving the breeding of the Iberian ibex, which died out in 2000, failed. An animal died of a lung malformation only a few minutes after birth.

dpa, Nature (fs/sad)

  • Tier Hybride Leopon

    Hybrid animals - freaks of nature, or evolution?

    Freaks of the animal world?

    Often hybrid animals are purposefully bred. But due also to forces of nature, animals migrate further than before, mating with other species already in the region. This is making for some weird and wonderful crossbreeds.

  • BdW Global Ideas Bild der Woche KW 46/2015 Grizzlybär

    Hybrid animals - freaks of nature, or evolution?

    Climate change hybrid

    One such animal that is now being found in nature is the grolar bear - the product of, you guessed it, grizzly and polar bears. Melting ice caps have seen polar bears moving south, while the warmer climate means grizzly bears are migrating north. This means that larger areas of their territories are overlapping, giving them more chance to crossbreed.

  • Kleiner Schwarzspitzenhai

    Hybrid animals - freaks of nature, or evolution?

    Swimming free

    Scientists have called natural crossbreeding between different types of blacktip shark off the coast of Australia "evolution in action." For some hybrid species, like the offspring of common blacktip and Australian blacktip sharks, this means the best of both genepools - such as being able to cope in both tropical as well as cooler waters.

  • Eisbär an der kanadischen Küste

    Hybrid animals - freaks of nature, or evolution?

    Extinct possibilities

    But it’s not all positive. There is the fear that crossbreeding will lead to the extinction of animals like the polar bear. As the population decreases, the likelihood that polar bears will mate instead with grizzly bears increases as does the probability that polar bears could eventually disappear.

  • Tier Hybride Liger

    Hybrid animals - freaks of nature, or evolution?

    'Irresponsible breeders'

    Many hybrids suffer from genetic abnormalities, are more prone to disease and are often infertile. One such animal is the liger. A cross between a male lion and a tigress, this produces a creature that Big Cat Rescue calls a result of "irresponsible breeders" looking to make money. This animal does not occur naturally in the wild.

  • Tier Hybride Geep Schiege

    Hybrid animals - freaks of nature, or evolution?

    Unexpected arrival

    Breeding hybrids in zoos is frowned upon. But on farms, It's hard to stop nature. Rarely, there have been cases where sheep and goats have found each other and decided to … well, you know. The result is a geep, like this one born in Ireland.

  • Der Zesel Ippo im florentiner Zoo

    Hybrid animals - freaks of nature, or evolution?

    Nature will find a way

    Regardless of the positives or negatives of hybrids, some animals will even go out of their way to consummate their interspecies love. Back in 2013, a male zebra jumped over the fence of his enclosure to mate with a female donkey in Florence, Italy. The result was this cute little zonkey called Ippo.

    Author: Louise Osborne


Botswana's rhinos make a comeback  

South Africa cracks down on rhino poaching  

