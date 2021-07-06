Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is an international conservation organization that works with governments, businesses and individuals to protect nature and raise environmental awareness.
The WWF, with its well-known giant panda logo, was founded in Switzerland in 1961 as an international fundraising organization to support the conservation movement on a global scale. Over the last half century it has been involved in countless environmental initiatives around the world. Among them is Earth Hour, the world's largest environmental activism event. This is a collection of DW's content on the World Wildlife Fund.
Researchers have developed a tool to assess wildlife markets for risks of zoonotic outbreaks. It can help governments decide on courses of action, with strict veterinary requirements potentially more effective than bans.
Tropical rainforests shrank by 6,500 square kilometers in March — an area seven times the size of Berlin. Criminal groups are taking advantage of the pandemic and the unemployed are getting desperate, the WWF said.
The Wadden Sea lies to the north-west of Germany’s coastline and it’s there that the World Wildlife Fund is demanding measures to combat the effects of rising sea levels. Over centuries, people there have claimed land from the water and built long lines of dikes to protect it. But far from the shores of the mainland, are other, more natural defenses, which now need some protecting of their own.
220 kilos — that’s how much packaging waste a German citizen produces each year according to the German Environment Ministry. It's more than the European average, which is 167 kilos per person. Increasing amounts of German waste are being exported to Turkey. But Turkey is one of the countries most responsible for polluting the Mediterranean, according to a report from the World Wildlife Fund.