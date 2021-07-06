Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

World Wildlife Fund

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is an international conservation organization that works with governments, businesses and individuals to protect nature and raise environmental awareness.

The WWF, with its well-known giant panda logo, was founded in Switzerland in 1961 as an international fundraising organization to support the conservation movement on a global scale. Over the last half century it has been involved in countless environmental initiatives around the world. Among them is Earth Hour, the world's largest environmental activism event. This is a collection of DW's content on the World Wildlife Fund.

Fresh pork is sold at a neighborhood wet market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. A wet market in Wuhan was identified as the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The coronavirus has been brought under control in China with life largely returning to normal across the country. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

How identifying hotspots of zoonotic disease could prevent another pandemic 06.07.2021

Researchers have developed a tool to assess wildlife markets for risks of zoonotic outbreaks. It can help governments decide on courses of action, with strict veterinary requirements potentially more effective than bans.
Fahnenbarsche (Anthias anthias) schwimmen um farbwechselnde Gorgonien (Paramuricea clavata), Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, Nizza, Südfrankreich, Frankreich, Europa

WWF says Mediterranean heating 20% faster than world's oceans 22.06.2021

Climate change is heating Mediterranean waters 20% faster than oceans on average worldwide, warns a WWF report. The rising temperatures have been conducive to alien fish and algae invading via the Suez Canal.

Environmental concerns over Canadian oil venture in Namibia 05.04.2021

Canadian company ReconAfrica believes Namibia could be on top of one of the world's biggest oil fields. But the local economy depends on tourism and environmental activists fear the damage oil extraction would do.

Mai - Juni 2020, Okavango Delta, BotswanaA dead elephant is seen in this undated handout image in Okavango Delta, Botswana May-June, 2020. PHOTOGRAPHS OBTAINED BY REUTERS/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Strategies for survival: How to reverse biodiversity loss 04.12.2020

Biodiversity sustains us and all life on Earth. But unchecked human activity is pushing a record number of species to extinction. These strategies are used to bring some back from the brink.

Munich company turns free satellite data into a business 20.11.2020

Remote Sensing Solutions, or RSS, is a data processing company in Germany that collects free environmental information from the EU's Copernicus Earth Observation satellites and creates green solutions with the data.
02.09.2020, Simbabwe, Hwange: Ein toter Elefant liegt im Hwange-Nationalpark unter einem Baum. In Simbabwe sind inzwischen 22 Elefanten tot in der Nähe der berühmten Viktoria-Wasserfälle gefunden worden. Die Todesursache der Tiere aus dem Pandamasue-Wald sei weiter unklar, vor einigen Tagen hatte der Stand noch bei zwölf toten Elefanten gelegen. Foto: -/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

World's wildlife populations fell 68% since 1970: WWF 10.09.2020

The environment advocacy organization has warned of "staggering" decline in global wildlife populations. A study published alongside the report proposed radical conservation efforts to reverse the trend.
dpatopbilder - 07.01.2020, Australien, Kangaroo Island: Wildtierretter Simon Adamczyk trägt einen Koala aus einem brennenden Wald in der Nähe von Cape Borda auf Kangaroo Island, südwestlich von Adelaide. Auf Australiens drittgrößter Insel haben die Buschfeuer bereits eine 150 000 Hektar große Fläche verbrannt, wie der örtliche Regierungschef Marshall mitteilte. Foto: David Mariuz/AAP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Study says Australia's bushfires harmed 3 billion animals 28.07.2020

A new survey has found that 3 billion animals were impacted by Australia's recent devastating bushfire season, with reptiles hardest hit. Conservationists say it's "one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history."
LKW transportiert Holz aus dem Amazonas Regenwald, Abholzung, illegaler Holzeinschlag, Mato Grosso, Brasilien, Südamerika | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

WWF: Rainforest deforestation more than doubled under cover of coronavirus 21.05.2020

Tropical rainforests shrank by 6,500 square kilometers in March — an area seven times the size of Berlin. Criminal groups are taking advantage of the pandemic and the unemployed are getting desperate, the WWF said.

An aerial view of forest fire of the Amazon taken with a drone is seen from an Indigenous territory in the state of Mato Grosso, in Brazil, August 23, 2019, obtained by Reuters on August 25, 2019. (Amnesty International/Marizilda Cruppe)

Endangered animals: WWF's winners and losers of 2019 27.12.2019

The Earth is entering 2020 facing "the greatest extinction event since the dinosaurs," the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is warning. In 2019, some endangered species made gains and others suffered setbacks.

19.11.2015 CONAKRY, GUINEA - NOVEMBER 19: Fish are sold at a market on November 19, 2015 in Conakry, Guinea. Guinea is currently counting down the necessary 42 days period required without a new Ebola case, to be fully declared free of the disease. The last patient in the country, a three week old baby girl called Nubia whos mother died in October was released earlier this week after being given the all clear. Latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), reckon that the epidemic has left approximately 11,300 dead, mainly in the west African states of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

WTO still scrambling for standardized global fishing rules 08.10.2019

The World Trade Organization is increasingly under pressure to come up with a global scheme to curb fisheries subsidies. Now a nonagenarian is leading the fight to stop what he calls a "harmful" practice.

ARCHIV - Häuser sind am 05.12.2013 auf der nordfriesischen Hallig Langeneß (Schleswig-Holstein) in der Nordsee zu sehen. Bei Sturmflut an der Nordsee sind die Halligen am meisten gefährdet. Die nordfriesischen Inseln und Halligen wollen sich besser gegen Stürme und Fluten wappnen. Zugleich fordern sie aber auch bessere Unterstützung im Katastrophenfall, etwa durch eine einheitliche Küstenwache. Foto: Maja Hitij/dpa (zu dpa «Nordfriesische Inseln wollen besseren Katastrophenschutz» vom 19.04.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Living Planet: Hallig Islands 26.09.2019

The Wadden Sea lies to the north-west of Germany’s coastline and it’s there that the World Wildlife Fund is demanding measures to combat the effects of rising sea levels. Over centuries, people there have claimed land from the water and built long lines of dikes to protect it. But far from the shores of the mainland, are other, more natural defenses, which now need some protecting of their own.

RWA, 2007: Berggorilla (Gorilla beringei beringei). Eine Mutter mit ihrem Kind. Im Hintergrund der Silberrueckenmann, vermutlich der Vater. [en] Mountain Gorilla (Gorilla beringei beringei). Mother with young with silverback in background. | RWA, 2007: Mountain Gorilla (Gorilla beringei beringei). Mother with young with silverback in background. |

World's forest animal population sinks drastically: WWF report 14.08.2019

Living conditions for forest animals have deteriorated over the past 40 years to a point where vertebrate populations have more than halved. Rainforests in South America and Africa have been the most affected.
French gendarmes walk throught the jungle before arriving on an illegal gold panning site near the village of Cacao, 60 kms from the capital Cayenne, French overseas department of Guiana, on June 10, 2019. - The Guiana's biodiversity is threatened by illegal gold panning, AFP reports. (Photo by jody amiet / AFP) (Photo credit should read JODY AMIET/AFP/Getty Images)

Three French troops killed in Guiana gold-mining raid 18.07.2019

The soldiers died from toxic fumes while trying to blow up an illegal gold mining installation underground. France has deployed hundreds of troops to French Guiana's remote jungle to clamp down on the criminal activity.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 12: Seagulls pick through waste as it is delivered by trucks to the Sile Integrated Waste Facility Center on March 12, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. Istanbul's three main waste management facilities process over 18,500 tonnes of waste each day servicing the cities population of over 15million people. Since 2007 Istanbul's municipality introduced technology enabling the cities waste to be transformed into electricity and now produces 389,000 MegaWatts of electricity annually, providing electricity to over 300,000 households and is now the largest provider of waste converted electricity in Europe. In 2011 automated separation and recycling technology was introduced across the three main waste centers sorting recyclable materials and turning waste into compost to be reused across the cities parks and gardens. The Odayeri Recycling and Compost Waste Facility is the only facility in the world to provide integrated sorting facilities for plastics, metals and composting of organic and household waste, the facility produces 80 tons of compost per day. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Living Planet: German waste in Turkey pollutes the Mediterranean 27.06.2019

220 kilos — that’s how much packaging waste a German citizen produces each year according to the German Environment Ministry. It's more than the European average, which is 167 kilos per person. Increasing amounts of German waste are being exported to Turkey. But Turkey is one of the countries most responsible for polluting the Mediterranean, according to a report from the World Wildlife Fund. 
Schaufelradbagger 282 im Tagebau Inden, Braunkohletagebau, Inden, Rheinisches Braunkohlerevier, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

EU devouring natural resources at unsustainable rate: report 09.05.2019

The world would need 2.8 Earths if everyone burned through natural resources as greedily as the average person in the EU, according to a new study. Its authors say drastic action is needed to avert a crisis.
Butterfly at sunset / Schmetterling fliegt bei Sonnenuntergang / [aussen, outdoor, seitlich, side, Silhouette, orange, adult, Andere Tiere, other animals, Insekten, insects, Schmetterlinge, butterflies, Bewegung, motion, fliegen, flying, Querformat, horizontal, Stimmung, mood] | Verwendung weltweit

WWF highlights drastic drop in German insect population 06.05.2019

The insect population in Germany has dropped drastically, which could affect plant diversity and food production. The WWF reports that Germany is one of the most vulnerable regions in Europe for biodiversity loss.

Show more articles