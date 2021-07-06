The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is an international conservation organization that works with governments, businesses and individuals to protect nature and raise environmental awareness.

The WWF, with its well-known giant panda logo, was founded in Switzerland in 1961 as an international fundraising organization to support the conservation movement on a global scale. Over the last half century it has been involved in countless environmental initiatives around the world. Among them is Earth Hour, the world's largest environmental activism event. This is a collection of DW's content on the World Wildlife Fund.