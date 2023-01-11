  1. Skip to content
How Japan's exotic pet cafes harm animal conservation

Kate Martyr in Tokyo
November 1, 2023

Exotic pets such as small-clawed otters and owls are popular in Japan, with many people heading to animal cafes to spend time with them. But wildlife experts warn these "cafes" are harming conservation efforts amid Japan's lax legislation.

