Rescuing birds in Rajasthan to stop species decline

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaRescuing birds in Rajasthan to stop species declineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaJessica Goel02/16/2024February 16, 2024The organization Raksha in the city of Jaipur rescues and treats injured birds. Avian populations in cities have plummeted in recent years, impacting both humans and wildlife. The popular kite flying season is especially problematic for birdlife. https://p.dw.com/p/4cRl8Advertisement