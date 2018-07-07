 Recep Tayyip Erdogan sworn in as all-powerful president as Turkey enters uncharted territory | News | DW | 09.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Recep Tayyip Erdogan sworn in as all-powerful president as Turkey enters uncharted territory

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to hold greater powers than any other Turkish leader has seen in decades. Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder was among the dozens of world leaders attending the lavish ceremony.

Turkey President Recep Tayip Erdogan during swearing in ceremony (picture-alliance/AA/E. Aydin)

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially assumed sweeping new powers on Monday, as he was sworn in for his second term as president — complete with most of the powers he had held for a decade as prime minister, plus a few more besides.

Turkey's transition from a parliamentary democracy to a system featuring an all-powerful executive presidency marks the country's largest shift in governance since the Turkish republic was founded out of the ruins of the Ottoman Empire almost a century ago.

Under the new presidential post, Erdogan will have sweeping powers over Turkey's judiciary, as well as the ability to rule by decree.

Watch video 07:01
Now live
07:01 mins.

The Day – More Power to the President

"As president, I swear upon my honor and integrity, before the great Turkish nation and history, to work with all my power to protect and exalt the glory and honor of the Republic of Turkey and fulfill the duties I have taken on with impartiality," Erdogan said as he took his oath during a special parliamentary session in Ankara.

After the swearing-in, Erdogan visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the modern, secular Turkish republic. Upon the president's arrival, soldiers fired a 101-gun salute as he entered the presidential complex.

By Monday evening, Erdogan is set to hold a grandiose ceremony at the presidential palace attended by some 10,000 guests.

Read more: Recep Tayyip Erdogan: The sultan of 21st-century Turkey

A divided Turkey

Erdogan narrowly won a referendum last year pushing for greater presidential powers. That referendum success was followed with a hard-fought election win last month, in which Erdogan narrowly won around 52.5 percent of the vote and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) secured a parliamentary majority through its alliance with the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

"Turkey is entering a new era with the presidential oath ceremony on Monday," Erdogan told his ruling AK Party at the weekend. "With the power granted to us by the new presidential system, we will get quicker and stronger results."

Erdogan's new powers have polarized public opinion, with his supporters seeing them as just reward for a leader who has reintroduced Islamist values into Turkish public life, championed the working class and overseen a vast expansion in infrastructure.

Opponents, however, say the new powers mark the creation of a one-man regime and drive Turkey increasingly further away from democracy and free speech— not least after two years of state-of-emergency rule following what Erdogan insists was a failed coup attempt.

Watch video 02:35
Now live
02:35 mins.

Turkish society divided on heels of Erdogan reelection

Foreign leaders salute Erdogan

Several foreign leaders were set to attend Monday's inauguration. They included leaders from Ankara's allies in Africa, the Middle East and Soviet Union, although relatively few EU figures.

The only sitting EU leaders expected were Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Hungary's hardline Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder was set to attend on behalf of the German government. According to a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, it was usual for the government to send to a former leader to such an inauguration ceremony.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will also attend, in a sign of the warming ties between Ankara and Moscow.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, regarded with disdain by Washington but as an ally by Erdogan, was also set to attend. Maduro posted a video on Twitter, appearing to show him on his way to the airport, in which he hailed the Turkish president as a "friend of Venezuela and leader of the new multi-polar world."

Pressure to postpone inauguration

Erdogan, however, was under pressure by several opposition lawmakers to postpone the swearing in ceremony, after a deadly train accident earlier on Monday in Turkey's north-western Tekirdag province killed 24 and injured more than 300.

"We are in mourning, the entire country is," the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Fatma Kurtulan told reporters. "We think this ceremony needs to be canceled."

Read more: Demirtas: Europe is letting Turkey’s opposition down

Meral Aksener, the chairwoman of the center-right Iyi ("Good") Party, said on Twitter that Erdogan should have postponed the ceremony "out of respect for our nation's sorrow."

Meanwhile, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince took to Twitter to slam Erdogan's decision to go ahead with the luxurious ceremony hours after the rail tragedy: "You have the funds to build palaces, but you do not have money to repair railways ... He keeps having grandiose ceremonies with these resources."

  • Abdullah Gül (A.Kisbenede/AFP/GettyImages)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president

    After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

  • Turkey's Constitutional Court in Ankara (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Tumer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold

    Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

  • Gezi Park and Taksim Square protests (picture-alliance/abaca)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park

    Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

  • Turkey's offensive against pro-Kurdish group in southeast Turkey (picture-alliance/abaca/M. Coban)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds

    A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

  • Turkish tank drives through Istanbul during military coup attempt (picture-alliance/dpa/T.Bozoglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short

    A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

  • Turkish police detain protesters during trial against two suspected coup plotters (Reuters/U. Bektas)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency

    In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

  • Amnesty International against Turkey's jailing of journalists (Getty Images/S.Gallup)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    2016: Crackdown on the press

    As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

  • Pro-Turkish protests in the Netherlands (picture-alliance/abaca/AA/S.Z. Fazlioglu)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe

    With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

  • Erdogan at AKP party conference in Ankara (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote

    Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

  • A man carries a picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in front of a Turkish flag (picture-alliance/dpa/O.Weiken)

    Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

    June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power

    Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote.

    Author: David Martin


DW recommends

Opinion: A dark time for democracy in Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's swearing-in as Turkey's new all-powerful president is the culmination of a long quest. But Turkey remains divided, and Germany must not abandon the Turkish opposition, says DW's Gunnar Köhne. (09.07.2018)  

The impact of Turkey's election: Erdogan's sweeping new powers

Recep Tayyip Erdogan had been working toward an executive presidency in Turkey for years. Now, he's got what he wanted – a victory that gives him sweeping new powers. (25.06.2018)  

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: The sultan of 21st-century Turkey

Turkey's new presidential system will officially enter into force on Monday. That will give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan powers that no democratically elected leader of Turkey has ever had. (08.07.2018)  

Turkey transfers some powers to President Erdogan

Turkey has made changes to 74 articles in its constitution, giving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers. The amendments mean the president is now the head of state and head of government. (04.07.2018)  

Turkey's Erdogan claims victory in presidential and parliamentary elections

Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has won another term, securing an outright majority according to official results. The elections are the first held under a new system which gives the president expansive powers. (25.06.2018)  

Is Viktor Orban the EU's hardline hero or villain?

One of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's most vocal critics, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is coming to Berlin to talk refugees. His uncompromising asylum policy has made him a favorite of German conservatives. (04.07.2018)  

Putin, Erdogan launch Turkey's first nuclear power plant

The start of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is another sign of cozy relations between Turkey and Russia. Turkish, Russia and Iranian leaders are to hold a summit on Syria. (03.04.2018)  

Pro-Kurdish HDP elects new leaders amid Turkey's crackdown

With two former leaders in prison, the HDP has chosen the "path of resistance." As the second-largest opposition party, it must "build a new life" for Kurds, women and workers, said an ex-party leader. (11.02.2018)  

Demirtas: Europe is letting Turkey’s opposition down

Selahattin Demirtas, behind bars since November 2016, is running as the HDP's candidate in Turkey's presidential race. In an exclusive DW interview, he criticizes Europe for not supporting the Turkish opposition. (29.05.2018)  

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism

Turkey's shift towards authoritarianism has been over 10 years in the making. However, in the aftermath of the failed 2016 military coup, President Erdogan and the AKP have accelerated their consolidation of power. (25.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Turkish society divided on heels of Erdogan reelection  

The Day – More Power to the President  

Related content

Türkei Regierung erklärt Sieg bei Referendum

Turkey's electoral board declares 'yes' camp wins referendum 16.04.2017

By a narrow margin, Turkey has approved a new system granting sweeping powers to President Erdogan. The opposition intends to challenge the results, and the EU has called for the "broadest possible national consensus."

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 