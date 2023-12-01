  1. Skip to content
Rave in Riyadh - Women and the bassline 

2 hours ago

Only a few years ago, it was hard to imagine a Saudi woman working in the music industry — but the kingdom is slowly changing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MBhh

There are three young women at an electronic music festival: MDLBeast, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia — and the region. In attendance, are hundreds of thousands of music fans and more than one hundred DJs, including Dorar and Solskin. They used to party underground before the scene was deregulated. Now, in their mid-twenties, they are exploring their new-found freedom — which causes some tension between them and their parents. For the women, it’s an exciting time. But did the royal family implement these changes primarily for economic growth or as an attempt to rebrand its image? That remains to be seen. A report by Vanessa Juercke.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
Related topics

DW's Top Story

