There are three young women at an electronic music festival: MDLBeast, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia — and the region. In attendance, are hundreds of thousands of music fans and more than one hundred DJs, including Dorar and Solskin. They used to party underground before the scene was deregulated. Now, in their mid-twenties, they are exploring their new-found freedom — which causes some tension between them and their parents. For the women, it’s an exciting time. But did the royal family implement these changes primarily for economic growth or as an attempt to rebrand its image? That remains to be seen. A report by Vanessa Juercke.