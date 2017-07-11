Rajapaksa: The rise and fall of Sri Lanka's powerful political dynasty

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday, hours before he was expected to resign following the crippling economic and political crisis that engulfed the island nation over the past few months.

His take off to the Maldives and dramatic fall from grace marks a remarkable reversal of fortunes for a political family that has dominated Sri Lankan politics for almost two decades.

The family's grip on power began when Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of Gotabaya, was appointed prime minister in 2004.

"Mahinda turned out to be a man with a populist touch who was good at sensing broad political issues. He deeply projected himself as a people's man. He got himself surrounded by people with the same philosophy that he shared," said Rohan Samarajiva, founding chair of the think tank LIRNEasia.

Popular for ending civil war

Mahinda was elected president in 2005. Under his leadership, the Sri Lankan military managed to put an end to the South Asian nation's almost three-decades-long civil war, which ended in 2009.

The conflict was a clash between the Sinhalese-dominated Sri Lankan government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam insurgent group, which had hoped to establish a separate state for the ethnic Tamil minority, who make up about 15% of the nation's 22 million people.

By leading the military into a triumphant victory over the Tamil rebels and appealing to the nationalist sentiment of the Buddhist-Sinhalese majority, a popular and charismatic Mahinda tightened his grip on power.

Gotabaya at the time was a powerful official and military strategist in the Ministry of Defense.

"That's when the Rajapaksa brothers were seen as war heroes by the Sinhalese majority," said Amirtanayagam Nixon, a senior journalist from Colombo.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Sri Lanka spirals into political crisis Sri Lanka's legislature has announced that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next week after widespread protests calling for him to take responsibility for the nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Protesters storm the President's House The announcement of Rajapaksa's resignation came hours after tens of thousands of protesters had stormed his official residence. Rajapaksa was moved to a safer area, an official within his office said, while a top defense source told the AFP news agency, "The president was escorted to safety."

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Beat the heat as tensions soar As the country struggles to cope with an energy crisis, the protesters took some time to cool off at the pool inside the presidential palace. In a bid to appease protesters, the president had removed his close relatives from top government positions, including two of his brothers, Mahinda and Basil, who until recently served as the country's prime minister and finance minister, respectively.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Prime minister's private residence set on fire Protesters also breached Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire. In the aftermath, Wickremesinghe agreed to step down from his position, after summoning an emergency meeting of party leaders. He said he was willing to make way for an all-party government.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Tear gas used to subdue protesters Sri Lanka's 22 million people have suffered months of surging inflation and lengthy power cuts after the government ran out of foreign currency to import essential goods.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Sri Lanka is 'bankrupt' Sri Lanka is bankrupt and its unprecedented economic crisis is set to last until at least the end of next year, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said earlier this week. With debts of more than $50 billion (€48.5 billion) owed to foreign creditors, the country is fast running out of gasoline, medicine and food.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Residents forced to seek alternatives As the country runs out of fuel, residents have been forced to turn to alternatives like firewood for cooking and bicycles for commuting. Several people say these are impractical alternatives, but the dire economic crisis has left them with no choice.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Worst economic crisis since independence Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The country defaulted on its foreign debt in April. Wickremesinghe, who was appointed prime minister in May, has pledged to establish a relief program and a new economic plan which would allow him to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.



Mahinda remained in office until 2015, when he unexpectedly lost the presidential election to the opposition led by his former aide and health minister, Maithripala Sirisena.

The dynasty makes a comeback

But Islamist terror attacks on the Easter Sunday in April 2019 allowed the family to make a comeback.

Following the bombings, which killed over 250 people, Gotabaya announced he would run for president and promised to restore security.

He vowed to bring back the muscular nationalism that had made his family popular with the Sinhalese-Buddhist majority, and to lead the country out of an economic slump.

He won the election held in November that year, bringing the family back to the center of power.

"First time, it was victory over the Tamil rebels. Second time, they campaigned that only they can save the country from ISIS, a Muslim terror group," said Nixon.

After Gotabaya assumed the presidency, he appointed Mahinda as prime minister.

The president also handed key positions to several other members of the family, making his brother Basil finance minister and another sibling Chamal irrigation minister. His son Namal was appointed minister of sports and youth affairs.

The appointments ensured that the dynasty wielded control over the state apparatus as well as major sectors of the economy.

Samarajiva said that the public didn't take this nepotism seriously.

Neil DeVotta, a professor of politics and international affairs at the Wake Forest University in the US, pointed out that the Rajapaksas' Sinhala majoritarian rhetoric and actions were the main reason behind their success.

"Being Sinhalese-Buddhist nationalists and portraying themselves as the most robust defenders of their nation was the secret sauce to their success. It allowed the predominant Buddhist population to overlook their venality," said DeVotta, who is the author of the book Blowback: Linguistic Nationalism, Institutional Decay, and Ethnic Conflict in Sri Lanka.

Bad and populist decisions

The family's popularity and dominance of the political landscape, however, resulted in an array of unwise and populist decisions.

In 2019, the Rajapaksas implemented huge tax cuts, which hit government finances.

And last year, the government decided to ban all chemical fertilizers, hurting domestic food production. Even though authorities reversed the ban after six months, the damage had already been done, leading to food shortages.

"Almost every decision that Gotabaya took was wrong. And people are paying the price for it," said Samarajiva, who worked for the Ministry of Economic Reforms.

"Gotabaya had multiple advisers around him. And in many cases, he took advice from the wrong people. For example, he would take advice on agriculture from a medical doctor," he noted.

Watch video 02:25 Sri Lanka's crisis worsens as fuel and food prices soar

Samarajiva stressed that the tax cut decision was one of the gravest mistakes.

"The then Sri Lankan central bank governor told me umpteen times that from 2018, the situation was going to be delicate for Sri Lanka. The debt was piling up and a lot of loans were coming due," he said, adding: "Introducing massive tax cuts that slashed the government's revenue by 25% is seen as a trigger for the economic collapse."

When the COVID pandemic struck, key sectors of the economy, particularly the important revenue-generating tourism industry, were battered.

Samarajiva said he and other experts met the president in May 2020 and suggested that the government knock on the doors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking help.

But the government dragged its feet and only approached the IMF in March this year.

Too little, too late?

"The things that Gotabaya did to remedy his errors were always too late and too little," Samarajiva underlined.

The huge debt pile might not be entirely Gotabaya's fault as successive governments were responsible for it, but the borrowing has increased massively on the Rajapaksas' watch, he said, pointing to the high-interest commercial loans used to finance projects that ultimately ended up financially unviable.

DeVotta shares a similar view.

"Sri Lanka has been mismanaged politically and economically for decades, but the Rajapaksas took this to new heights, thanks to corruption and their utter disregard for the rule of law," he said.

"Their insatiable appetite for plunder took a poorly governed country and ruined it."

The bad policy decisions, coupled with the abuse of power, corruption and nepotism, have culminated in the most debilitating economic and political crisis Sri Lanka has encountered since it emerged as an independent nation in 1948.

The resulting hardships have stoked public fury and resentment toward the Rajapaksas, and triggered a massive popular uprising, which has now forced Gotabaya to flee Sri Lanka. Reports suggest that some other members of the family are also trying to leave the country.

"It's the misuse of power and corruption by the family which made the country suffer," Nixon said.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru