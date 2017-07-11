Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees

Hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka early on Wednesday, the country's prime minister's office announced a state of emergency.

The move came even as thousands of protesters stormed the office compound of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe — who is now the acting president —, calling again for his resignation, while police responded with tear gas.

"The prime minister as acting president has declared a state of emergency [countrywide] and imposed a curfew in the western province," the prime minister's spokesperson Dinouk Colombage told Reuters.

Rajapaksa flees

Earlier on Wednesday, an immigration official said the president and his wife, along with two bodyguards, left the country in a Sri Lankan Air Force plane. The aircraft landed in the Maldivian capital of Male, a government source said. This was later confirmed by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The early morning escape of the president follows months of protests in the island nation, which has been battling a severe economic crisis, and culminated in protesters storming the official residences of the president and the prime minister on Saturday.

The display of public anger forced Rajapaksa to go into hiding and led to him agreeing to step down on Wednesday clearing the way for a "peaceful transition of power."

Rajapaksa is facing several criminal charges and it is believed he left the country before stepping down and losing his presidential immunity.

What happens next?

The fleeing president appointed the prime minister as acting president after he left, in line with the constitution.

Incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe is also to step down if consensus is reached on forming a unity government.

It is likely that the parliamentary speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, will take charge of the country until a new president is elected. The vote is to take place on July 20.

The leader of the main opposition party, Sajith Premadasa, who lost the 2019 presidential election to Rajapaksa, has said he will run for the position. Some members of the current ruling party have also floated the idea of Wickremesinghe officially running for president.

People want accountability, DW correspondent says

"People I spoke to say they are happy that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has finally decided to step down from the post of the president but also they do want him to be held accountable for all the charges of corruption and mismanagement of funds," DW correspondent Manira Chaudhary in Colombo said.

But "the public mood is very much against Wickremesinghe," who is taking control in line with the constitution.

The new government will have to deal with Sri Lanka's historic economic crisis, but "economic stability will not come until the political stability does," Chaudhary said. "The road ahead is going to be very difficult, but they do need a stable government."

Chaudhary said the government needs to arrange the bailout conditions with the IMF and restructure the country's massive debt, we well as reduce inflation. "Very importantly, as people are suggesting, they do need a very transparent model to show where all the aid which is going to come in is to be utilized because the public faith in the administration has gone down a lot," she explained.

The Rajapaksa family's fall from grace

On Tuesday, immigration officials prevented former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, the president's brother, from flying out of the country.

This highlighted the waning influence of the Rajapaksa family that had dominated local politics in their rural southern district for decades.

The family managed to consolidate their hold on power when Mahinda Rajapaksa won the presidency in 2005.

Mahinda led the country during the brutal end of a civil war that lasted 26 years, which saw the crushing of Tamil Tiger insurgents in 2009. Gotabaya Rajapaksa served as the defense secretary then.

Since the war, Gotabaya has faced allegations of war crimes and torture, which he has consistently denied.

Mahinda remained in power till 2015, when he lost unexpectedly to the opposition led by his former aide.

The family returned to power in 2019 following the deadly Easter Sunday bombings promising increased security. Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected president.

In August 2020, his party increased its majority to two-thirds in parliament, allowing for a repeal of laws limiting presidential power, including the two-term limit. He reappointed Mahinda as prime minister and other relatives into ministerial roles.

Mahinda stepped down as prime minister after a mob of his supporters attacked anti-government protesters on May 9.

Before his flight, Gotabaya was the last of six members of the family to cling to power.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Sri Lanka spirals into political crisis Sri Lanka's legislature has announced that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next week after widespread protests calling for him to take responsibility for the nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Protesters storm the President's House The announcement of Rajapaksa's resignation came hours after tens of thousands of protesters had stormed his official residence. Rajapaksa was moved to a safer area, an official within his office said, while a top defense source told the AFP news agency, "The president was escorted to safety."

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Beat the heat as tensions soar As the country struggles to cope with an energy crisis, the protesters took some time to cool off at the pool inside the presidential palace. In a bid to appease protesters, the president had removed his close relatives from top government positions, including two of his brothers, Mahinda and Basil, who until recently served as the country's prime minister and finance minister, respectively.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Prime minister's private residence set on fire Protesters also breached Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire. In the aftermath, Wickremesinghe agreed to step down from his position, after summoning an emergency meeting of party leaders. He said he was willing to make way for an all-party government.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Tear gas used to subdue protesters Sri Lanka's 22 million people have suffered months of surging inflation and lengthy power cuts after the government ran out of foreign currency to import essential goods.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Sri Lanka is 'bankrupt' Sri Lanka is bankrupt and its unprecedented economic crisis is set to last until at least the end of next year, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said earlier this week. With debts of more than $50 billion (€48.5 billion) owed to foreign creditors, the country is fast running out of gasoline, medicine and food.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Residents forced to seek alternatives As the country runs out of fuel, residents have been forced to turn to alternatives like firewood for cooking and bicycles for commuting. Several people say these are impractical alternatives, but the dire economic crisis has left them with no choice.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Worst economic crisis since independence Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The country defaulted on its foreign debt in April. Wickremesinghe, who was appointed prime minister in May, has pledged to establish a relief program and a new economic plan which would allow him to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.



Sri Lanka's economic crisis

The country's economy has been battered by the global pandemic, which led to the shutdown of its tourism industry.

The drying up of remittances, along with a host of tax cuts drove Sri Lanka to its worst economic crisis seen since the end of colonial rule in 1948.

The government has used foreign exchange reserves to finance essential imports.

Shortages of food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine have stoked public anger with the government with claims of mismanagement, corruption, and nepotism.

Rating agencies, concerned about government finances and the inability to repay large foreign debt, downgraded Sri Lanka's credit ratings from 2020 onwards. This froze the country out of international financial markets.

Runaway inflation reached 54.6% last month and could rise to 70%, the central bank has said.

