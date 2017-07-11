Opinion: No progress in Sri Lanka without total overhaul of political system

These are turbulent times in Sri Lanka, with the country plunged into full-fledged economic and political turmoil.

Despite the dramatic circumstances, the political class has not risen to the challenge. No politician seems to be in a position to come up with concrete solutions and put an end to the crisis.

Ever since news emerged that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down on Wednesday as a result of the popular uprising against his government, there has been a race to decide who the next president will be.

The country's Sinhala ethnic-majority dominated political parties are also wrangling over who will become the new prime minister.

Political bickering over who should take over

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the leader of the United National Party, who took over as prime minister after the president's elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down in May following violent protests, tried hard to resolve the economic problems.

Wickremesinghe, who had served as PM multiple times before his latest stint, has the political experience and the necessary connections internationally to secure foreign financial aid for Sri Lanka and get the country out of its economic hardship.

According to the Sri Lankan constitution, if the president resigns, the prime minister becomes the acting president, until parliament convenes and selects a new president.

So if Gotabaya steps down as promised, Wickremesinghe will automatically become interim president until parliament elects an MP to serve out the presidential term, which ends in November 2024.

But Samagi Jana Balawegaya, the main opposition party, is demanding that its leader Sajith Premadasa be made president.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, dominated by the Rajapaksa family, continues to enjoy a majority in parliament and wants the next president to come from within its ranks.

Another opposition party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, is seeking the prime minister's post.

While political parties are bickering, the general public who are hit hard by soaring inflation and shortages of essential items, including food, fuel and medicine, are angry and dismayed by politicians' self-serving rhetoric and actions.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Sri Lanka spirals into political crisis Sri Lanka's legislature has announced that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next week after widespread protests calling for him to take responsibility for the nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Protesters storm the President's House The announcement of Rajapaksa's resignation came hours after tens of thousands of protesters had stormed his official residence. Rajapaksa was moved to a safer area, an official within his office said, while a top defense source told the AFP news agency, "The president was escorted to safety."

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Beat the heat as tensions soar As the country struggles to cope with an energy crisis, the protesters took some time to cool off at the pool inside the presidential palace. In a bid to appease protesters, the president had removed his close relatives from top government positions, including two of his brothers, Mahinda and Basil, who until recently served as the country's prime minister and finance minister, respectively.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Prime minister's private residence set on fire Protesters also breached Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire. In the aftermath, Wickremesinghe agreed to step down from his position, after summoning an emergency meeting of party leaders. He said he was willing to make way for an all-party government.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Tear gas used to subdue protesters Sri Lanka's 22 million people have suffered months of surging inflation and lengthy power cuts after the government ran out of foreign currency to import essential goods.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Sri Lanka is 'bankrupt' Sri Lanka is bankrupt and its unprecedented economic crisis is set to last until at least the end of next year, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said earlier this week. With debts of more than $50 billion (€48.5 billion) owed to foreign creditors, the country is fast running out of gasoline, medicine and food.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Residents forced to seek alternatives As the country runs out of fuel, residents have been forced to turn to alternatives like firewood for cooking and bicycles for commuting. Several people say these are impractical alternatives, but the dire economic crisis has left them with no choice.

In pictures: Sri Lanka unravels into political turmoil Worst economic crisis since independence Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The country defaulted on its foreign debt in April. Wickremesinghe, who was appointed prime minister in May, has pledged to establish a relief program and a new economic plan which would allow him to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.



Ethnic conflict and military budget

Meanwhile, industrial production has plummeted, export earnings have dried up and government coffers are empty. The country is bankrupt and has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of fuel.

The reasons for Sri Lanka's current economic turmoil date back to the nation's almost three-decade-long civil war. This was a clash between the Sinhalese-dominated Sri Lankan government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam insurgent group, which had hoped to establish a separate state for the ethnic Tamil minority, who make up about 15% of the nation's 22 million people.

Even though the conflict, which began in 1983, ended in 2009, successive governments continued to allocate more and more resources for the military at the expense of other development projects.

Despite the economic problems, Colombo earmarked 373 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($1.86 billion, €1.8 billion) for the 2022 defense budget, a 14% increase over the allocation in 2021.

In the 13 years since the end of the conflict, the Ministry of Defense has been the recipient of the highest share of the government spending.

Ethnic tensions have hindered the country from developing its Tamil-populated northern and eastern regions, which are rich in marine resources. The development of those regions could boost the economy, particularly seafood exports, generating wealth and foreign income.

Likewise, the Kankesanthurai natural harbor in Jaffna, in the Northern Province, remains underdeveloped while the Trincomalee harbor on the east coast is used solely by the Sri Lankan navy for military purposes.

This imposes a huge economic cost on Sri Lanka as ships carrying goods from India have to sail all the way to the Colombo port, on the southern coast, incurring huge costs.

Total overhaul needed

Ethnic polarization, discrimination and a lack of meaningful power sharing with minority Tamil and Muslim communities are the root cause of the current political and economic turmoil.

To prevent such crises in future, there will have to be a total eradication of ethnic tensions, corruption and abuse of power. That will require a complete overhaul of the Sri Lankan state and power structure.

But the Sinhalese-majority dominated political parties and the Buddhist clergy are not ready for such changes, yet.

There are now steps being taken to pass the 21st amendment to the nation's constitution aimed at empowering the parliament and curbing the unfettered powers of the president.

But simply passing such an amendment without a complete transformation of the political system won't eliminate the abuse of power and corruption that landed Sri Lanka in such dire straits.

