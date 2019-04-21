Deadly explosions hit Sri Lanka churches, hotels on Easter Sunday

Multiple explosions hit Sri Lanka on Sunday, including blasts at churches during Easter mass, police and media said.

Police cited by AFP news agency said at least 42 people had been killed in the blasts. Hundreds more are said to have been injured.

One church, St Anthony's Shrine (top photo), was in the north of the capital, Colombo, and another, St. Sebastian's Church, in the nearby town of Negombo, police said. The third church was in the eastern town of Batticaloa, where a hospital official told AFP that more than 300 people were receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the blast.

St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo was one of the churches targeted by blasts

Hotels hit

Explosions also hit three five-star hotels, injuring several people including foreigners, police said. They were named as the Cinnamon Grand, the Kingsbury and the Shangri-La, all in the center of Colombo.

Sri Lanka is a majority-Buddhist country, with just 6% of the population adhering to the Catholic faith.

Easter is one of the central dates in the Christian calendar, with Easter Sunday celebrated as the day on which Jesus is believed by the faithful to have risen from the dead.

tj/jm (AP, Reuters, AFP)

