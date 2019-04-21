How the Sri Lanka attacks unfolded

An unidentified group carried out a series of devastating suicide attacks in Sri Lanka on Thursday.

This how the attacks unfolded.

Simultaneous blasts

Early Sunday morning, six almost-simultaneous blasts hit three five-star hotels frequented by foreign guests and three churches celebrating Easter.

Two further blasts occurred in the afternoon, one at a guesthouse outside Colombo and one at a house in the outskirts of Colombo.

Cinnamon Grand Colombo Hotel

At about 08:30 a.m. local time (0300 UTC) a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the breakfast buffet of the Cinnamon Grand Colombo hotel. The 483-room hotel is in the bustling business district of Colombo, near the sea and the prime minister's official residence.

A hotel manager said the attacker was about to be served food in the Taprobane restaurant, which was packed with Easter guests, when his payload exploded.

"There was utter chaos," the manager said.

The attacked had checked in the night before.

About 20 people were seriously wounded and sent to the National Hospital while others were killed.

The second-level restaurant of the Shangri-La hotel was attacked at about 09:05 a.m.

Shangri-La Hotel

At about 09:05 a.m., two loud blasts were heard at the Shangri-La Hotel, a towering 500-room hotel near Colombo's main business district.

The hotel said its Table One restaurant was hit.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the casualties and those who have been affected," it said.

Photos showed heavy damage to the second floor restaurant, with windows blown out and electrical wires hanging from the ceiling.

The Kingsbury Hotel was hit by at least one explosion

Kingsbury Hotel

At about the same time, at least one explosion hit the Kingsbury Hotel.

The 229-room hotel, near Colombo's World Trade Center is one of the city's most-expensive.

The hotel said in a statement: "On behalf of the entire Kingsbury team we share in the shock, grief and mourning of our entire nation in the aftermath of the recent attack."

"Medical evacuation and treatment of the injured guests and employees were handled immediately."

Worshippers were killed during an Easter service at St Anthony's Shrine

St Anthony's Shrine

At roughly the same time, an explosion hit St Anthony's Shrine, an historic Roman Catholic Church in Kochcikade, Colombo. The blast destroyed much of the roof, and left the floor strewn with bodies.

Worshippers were celebrating mass at the time.

The tourist landmark is one of the country's best-known churches, with roots reaching back to the 18th century.

Dozens of people were killed inside St. Sebastian's church

St Sebastians church

Meanwhile, dozens of people were killed in an explosion during a service at St. Sebastian's Catholic church in Katuwapitiya, north of Colombo.

Photographs showed bodies on the ground, blood-stained church pews and a destroyed roof. The church called for relatives to come and help those injured.

Zion Church was the third church to attacked on Sunday

Zion church

In the coastal city of Batticaloa, the protestant Zion church was attacked at roughly the same time, also during a service.

Local media reported 25 people were killed in the attack.

Tropical Inn

After several hours with no blasts, the Tropical Inn guesthouse in Dehiwala, about 12 kilometers south of the capital was hit by an explosion at about 2 p.m.

A witness told local TV he saw some body parts, including a severed head, lying on the ground beside the guesthouse.

At least two people died in the incident.

Three officers were killed raiding a suspected safe house on the outskirts of Colombo

House explosion

Some time later, there was another two explosions at a house in Dematagoda on the outskirts of Colombo during a police raid.

At least three officers died in the blast at the suspected safe house. Seven people were arrested.

