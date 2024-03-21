  1. Skip to content
Putin's troops gain ground: How will the West respond?

March 21, 2024

As Russian troops continue to push forward, Social Democrats from Olaf Scholz's party are considering the possibility of "freezing" the conflict. Could this benefit Putin? Our guests: Malte Lehming (Tagesspiegel), Ben Hodges (Former US-Commander in Europe), Yuliya Bidenko (Zois-Berlin)

https://p.dw.com/p/4dxci

 

To The Point am 21.03.2024 - Ben Hodges
Image: DW

 

Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, he is former Commanding General, United States Army Europe and now Chairman of GLOBSEC Future Security and Defence Council (FSDC). 
 

To The Point am 21.03.2024 Malte Lehming
Image: DW

 

 

 

Malte Lehming, Senior Editor of the Berlin based newspaper, Der Tagesspiegel. 

 

To The Point am 21.03.2024 - Yuily Bidenko
Image: DW

 

 

Yuliya Bidenko, she is associate professor at Karazin Kharkiv National University, Ukraine and visiting researcher at the Center for East European and International Studies (ZOIS) in Berlin.  

 

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

To the point — International Debate from Berlin

Strong opinions, clear points of view, international agendas. Three journalists join our presenter and go straight to the point on an international issue that’s making news. It’s controversy and confrontation. It’s background and analysis. It’s the issues that are moving our world.

Go to show To the point